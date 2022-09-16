Read full article on original website
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
Mark McKenzie & Erik Palmer-Brown added to the USMNT squad for September friendlies
U.S. men’s national team defenders Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown have been added to the 26-player roster set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia.
WSL Gameweek 1 awards: Game of the Week, Goal of the Week, Player of the Week & more
90min's awards for gameweek 1 of the WSL, with Liverpool, Manchester United, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly all recognised.
2022 World Cup: The easiest and hardest groups
The easiest and hardest groups at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The fastest players in Ultimate Team
The fastest players on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Wolves 0-3 Man City: Players ratings as City sweep 10-man Wanderers aside
Player ratings from Manchester City's victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
NYCFC 2-0 New York Red Bulls player ratings: Callens & Rodriguez decide Hudson River Derby
New York City FC backed up their Campeones Cup triumph with a much-needed 2-0 win over Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Who is Ethan Nwaneri? Things to know about Arsenal's record-breaking teenager
A closer look at Ethan Nwaneri after his Premier League debut for Arsenal.
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Transfer rumours: Grealish planning for Man City exit; PSG contact Kante
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Jack Grealish, N'Golo Kante, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jorginho, Goncalo Ramos & more.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
Who has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs? FC Dallas clinch their spot
FC Dallas became the latest team to clinch their spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs over the weekend.
Aston Villa 4-3 Man City: Daly debut brace decides seven-goal WSL thriller
Rachel Daly scored twice as Aston Villa condemned Man City to an opening WSL defeat.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
Erik ten Hag admits Manchester United can't develop during international break
Erik ten Hag says he doesn't have enough players remaining at Manchester United during the international break to develop his side.
Michael Bradley labels 2022 MLS campaign as 'disappointing' after being ruled out of playoffs
Toronto FC fell 4-0 to Orlando City on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium, cementing 13th place on the Eastern Conference table.
