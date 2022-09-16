ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Carl Sandburg president recognized for impact in eastern Iowa and statewide

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Kirkwood Community College President Lori Sundberg has been recognized with two community-focused awards for her leadership in eastern Iowa and across the state.

Sundberg, former president of Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, was honored at two separate ceremonies by the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Iowa Women’s Foundation.

In the spring, Sundberg was named a 2022 Cedar Rapids Gazette HER Women of Achievement honoree. The awards recognize women who go above and beyond for their family, their organization, and their community by leading, inspiring, and creating positive change in eastern Iowa. After the official public announcement, she was honored in person at an event at the Cedar Rapids History Museum on June 14 with a virtual spotlight and interview on June 16.

Sundberg was also named a 2022 Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF) Ovation Award honoree, and was recognized at a reception in Cedar Rapids on June 15. The event recognized approximately 100 women from across the State who are featured in the 2022 edition of IWF's signature publication Ovation: A Tribute to Iowa Women and Girls, which celebrates Iowa women and girls from across Iowa who have made an impact on their families, friends, community and professions.

Following her role as president of Carl Sandburg, Sundberg officially became Kirkwood’s fifth president in July of 2018. Kirkwood currently has more than 17,000 credit students as well as nearly 53,000 annual continuing education enrollments.

