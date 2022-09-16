ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football vs. Washington game picks: Will Payton Thorne ignite road win?

By Carlos Monarrez, Rainer Sabin, Jeff Seidel, Chris Solari and Shawn Windsor, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pStGs_0hyUapp300

Here are our predictions for the Michigan State Spartans' game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC):

Carlos Monarrez

I don’t like anything about this game for the Spartans. They have to travel across country early in the season to play a 2-0 Pac-12 team that’s auditioning to join the Big Ten. They also face former Indiana playmaking quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and former Hoosiers offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer. Payton Thorne’s accuracy and MSU’s defensive-line pressure will be huge factors. The pick: Washington 31, Michigan State 27.

STORING UP:How MSU plans to cash in by 'sleep banking' for Washington trip

Rainer Sabin

Thorne’s struggles have been the talk of East Lansing after the first two games. But Thorne is a resolute quarterback who has shown an ability to overcome adversity. Expect him to rebound against Washington, a team that is once again playing competent football under new coach Kalen DeBoer. With Penix Jr. running the Huskies’ offense, Thorne understands he’ll have to play at a high level. And given his track record, he should rise to the occasion. The pick: Michigan State 31, Washington 27.

RAINER SABIN:How one improvement helps Michigan State's defense thrive; 'speed is a good thing'

Jeff Seidel

Penix has transferred from Indiana to Washington? Yikes. I remember him throwing for 286 yards and three touchdowns against MSU in 2019, more than 300 yards and three touchdowns against Michigan in 2020 and more than 300 yards with a couple of TDs against the Spartans in 2020. This game is gonna show us how much MSU’s pass defense has improved. I know what Penix can do, I’m not sure about MSU’s secondary. The pick: Washington 27, Michigan State 24.

'SPEED IS A GOOD THING':How one improvement helps MSU's defense thrive

Chris Solari

Expect this to be an aerial shootout between Thorne and Penix, with the Spartans doing enough in the run game with Berger and Broussard to allow their quarterback the cushion to deliver more deep shots like he did a year ago. Tre Mosley emerges with a breakout game at receiver, and Windmon and Co. put Penix on the ground just enough to end MSU’s long West Coast drought. The pick: Michigan State 33, Washington 28.

Shawn Windsor

Thorne’s inconsistency has been the story of the first two games, along with improved speed and play making on defense. If Thorne finds his range, the Spartans should stay in this. But the West Coast befuddles MSU once more. The pick: Washington 27, Michigan State 23.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Michigan State aims to tell a West Coast tale. Mel Tucker can't wait to hear it.

Comments / 0

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football stock watch: Keon Coleman, Patyon Thorne shine on rough night

SEATTLE – Here are the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 39-28 loss Saturday at Washington. WR Keon Coleman: With Jayden Reed injured and not making the trip, it was a breakout moment for the two-sport standout Coleman. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore used his size and athleticism to put up a team-high and personal best nine catches for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns along with a pair of 2-point conversion grabs. The chemistry he showed with Payton Thorne as plays broke down is critical should Reed need more time off.
EAST LANSING, MI
