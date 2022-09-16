ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Mustang Mamas crush stereotypes

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Good morning and happy Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21B8LF_0hyUaoBY00

Last week, I mentioned I’m not a car lover. I’m still not. However, I did watch the reveal of the 2024 Ford Mustang, and my family also almost drove my grandpa’s 2006 Mustang down to the stampede on Wednesday.

I have a love-hate relationship with the pony ride. I drove it around a lot to look "fresh" after graduating from college. But then my sister got a red 2010 Mustang for graduation. She went out A LOT in that car, which, you know, led to trouble.

I’m used to seeing women — my sister, my mom and myself — drive the Mustang. The very first Ford Mustang owner was a woman. Also, more than one in five buyers of the Mustang are women. Some of those “Mustang Mamas” spoke to the Free Press in a story by Phoebe Wall Howard. You don’t want to miss their stories.

Have a great day.

Leah Olajide

Detroit Free Press newsletter editor

Send me comments to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

Today's front page | Obituaries | Crossword | Podcasts

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mustang Mamas crush stereotypes

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motor1.com

Official 2024 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Imagined A Sleek Sedan

Ford introduced the seventh-generation Mustang yesterday, giving the iconic pony car a brand-new design inside and out. The automaker made other improvements to the car beyond its styling, like introducing the new Dark Horse performance variant. But official sketches from the Blue Oval depict at least one attractive alternative design for the car – a sleek four-door sedan.
CARS
Fox News

Sly as a Fox: 2024 Ford Mustang has a throwback feature

DETROIT – Crank up the Vanilla Ice!. The 2024 Ford Mustang revealed at the Detroit Auto Show is the most modern and technologically advanced version of the venerable muscle car ever built, but it has one very retro feature. The seventh-generation Mustang is equipped with dual digital displays for...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Cars
Motorious

Freije And Freije Big Boys Toys Auction Features A Herd of Mustangs

Elevate your Ford Mustang collection with one of these pony cars. The Ford Mustang is as American as apple pie, and with so many generations under its belt, it’s also a diverse nameplate, while also remaining very consistent in what it offers drivers. You can always count on the Ford Mustang to give you much more than you paid for, dripping with style and performance. At the upcoming Freije & Freije Big Boys Toys Auction, several will be up for grabs, here are some highlights.
CLAYTON, IN
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser

In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3 racer. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you can see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've heard the Ford racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced

In modern years, Mustangs routinely produce over 400 horsepower. However, fans should respect the most powerful Mustangs, like the S550 GT500. The post Most Powerful Mustangs Ever Mass Produced appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#The Mustang#Stereotypes#Vehicles#The Free Press#Detroit Free Press
Motorious

1971 Ford Mustang Is A Severely Underappreciated Pony Car

This muscle car-inspired Mustang sports a potent V8 and some iconic styling. The early 1970s were a pretty interesting time for the American muscle and pony cars we all know and love. On one hand you had the soon-to-be gas crisis which, as we all know, would essentially demolish the performance industry for a few years. However, consider the incredible innovations that were made between 1970 and 1972 that made the cars pretty iconic to American audiences across the nation. One particularly good example of this was the Ford Mustang which had a reputation for looking good and being really fast for its time. If you need some proof, you need only look at this 1971 Ford Mustang in all of its glory.
CARS
motor1.com

2024 Ford Mustang teaser video shows new boot, GT Performance badge

Ford slipped a brief but notable teaser for the 2024 Mustang in a recent social media post. A 10-second video advertises The Stampede, which has evolved from a live debut of the seventh-generation pony car to a pre-show cruise and party which Mustang owners are invited to attend. But the clip reveals a significant change coming to the Mustang's backside, and possibly a new trim level.
CARS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era

Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past

On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
DETROIT, MI
Motor1.com

2024 Ford Mustang Debuts Today: See The Livestream

Update: The 2024 Ford Mustang is revealed! Check it out in our debut article:. Nearly 60 years and more than 10 million cars later, the Ford Mustang is preparing to enter its seventh generation. The S650 will break cover today during the Blue Oval's dedicated event dubbed "The Stampede" on the dawn of the 2022 NAIAS in the Motor City.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Family Not Heading To Australia, Says Farley

Ford Australia is in the midst of a major lineup shakeup, adding a variety of new products in the coming months and years consisting of five new electrified vehicles by 2024 – including the Ford Mustang Mach-E EV crossover, the Ford F-150, which is set to launch there next year, and possibly even the Ford Maverick. The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor and Ford Everest have already proven quite popular in Australia as well, but another off-road focused Blue Oval model – the Ford Bronco – won’t be joining them, as CEO Jim Farley recently revealed to CarExpert.
WORLD
InsideHook

How Is a Ford Mustang Dark Horse Different From a Standard Mustang?

Few cars occupy the sheer volume of psychic real estate as the Ford Mustang. It sits at the crossroads of performance, design and automotive history, given the model’s close association with the legendary Carroll Shelby. (It’s probably worth mentioning here that I grew up in a house where the book Shelby’s Wildlife: The Cobras And Mustangs had a prominent place on the bookshelf.)
CARS
Guitar World Magazine

From Ulrich-fueled fuzz riffs to unadulterated raucous rock: here are this week's essential guitar tracks

The freshest cuts from Laura Cox, Taipei Houston, Chris Shiflett, Willow, Alyssa Day, Bush – and more!. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
MUSIC
CarBuzz.com

The New Ford Mustang Reveal Attracted Car Lovers From Across America

This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Are You Obligated to Switch Seats on a Plane?

The New York Times recently featured a story titled: ‘I Refused to Switch Seats on a Plane. Twice. Was I Wrong?’ The reader submitting the question wrote: “I am an organized person. When I travel, I book my flights well in advance. This usually lets me claim my preferred seat: on the aisle in the bulkhead row. I have long legs, and those seats tend to provide more legroom — not that I have to justify myself. This brings me to my problem: The last two times I’ve flown, a steward asked me to change seats to accommodate a parent flying alone with small children. My moving would allow them to sit together. But I didn’t want to move! (They could have booked in advance, too.) So, I politely refused. Several passengers made nasty comments. Was I wrong to hold my ground?”
TRAVEL
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy