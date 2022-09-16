ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Jonathan Michel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrmY5_0hyUakee00

The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 17, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM .

The game starts at 11 AM Central Time and can be seen on FOX or fuboTV.

The Scott Frost-less Cornhuskers stumble into the contest after falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday. The loss was their eighth in their last nine games with seven of those losses coming by one possession. Unsurprisingly, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts announced Frost’s firing after Saturday’s loss while naming associate head coach Mickey Joseph as the Cornhuskers’ interim head coach. Frost finished his Nebraska coaching career with a 16-31 record and .340 winning percentage, the second-lowest of any Huskers football head coach who had held the role for more than four years. Nebraska’s lone win of the season was a 38-17 victory over FCS member North Dakota in Week 1.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Sooners defeated UTEP 45-13 in Week 1 and Kent St. 33-3 in Week 2. Last season, Oklahoma put up a 10-2 record in the regular season, beating Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Last year, the No. 3-ranked Sooners squeaked by Nebraska 23-16 at home after the Huskers missed two field goals and an extra point that was blocked by Oklahoma and returned for a two-point conversion. The 2021 meeting marked the first time in 11 years that the two teams had clashed and Oklahoma leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1912, by a tally of 46-38.

Take a look below at the betting odds update for Friday:

Place your bets at BetMGM

Bet on college sports legally online in AZ, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NV, NY, OR, PA, TN, VA, WV, D.C., Ontario and elsewhere at BetMGM Sportsbook. 21+, see BetMGM.com for Terms and conditions apply. Bet now! Bet Now

The lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Oklahoma -11.5 at -110, Nebraska at +11.5 at -110
  • Money line: Oklahoma -450 / Nebraska +340
  • Over-under: O 64.5 at -110 / U 64.5 at -110
Click here to place your bets at BetMGM .

Nebraska at Oklahoma injury report

Nebraska WR De'Coldest Crawford: Out OG: Nouredin Nouili: Out TE Travis Vokolek: Day-to-day LB Nick Henrich: Day-to-day TE Thomas Fidone: Questionable Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof: Out DE Marcus Stripling: Probable

Advice and prediction

It's extremely hard to have significant faith in Nebraska after falling to two teams (Northwestern and Georgia Southern) that they were favored against. The firing of Frost was necessary, but mid-season firings bring about turbulence more often than not. In their only win of the season against North Dakota, the Huskers were a score away from falling behind an FCS member in the third quarter before pulling away in the final frame. A week ago, there may have been a candle of hope that Nebraska was on an upswing but the loss to Georgia Southern proved that it was likely nothing more than a flash in the dark. Oklahoma has not faced a Power 5 opponent yet this season but have handled business as they should. The Sooners offense hasn't been terribly explosive, but Nebraska's defense is coming off the heels of allowing over 642 total yards to Georgia Southern. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's unit has looked overmatched more often than not, however the Huskers aren't losing in blowout fashion. The Sooners were No. 3 in the country when they faced the Huskers last season and not many would have predicted that Nebraska would come that close to a win. With Frost gone, there could be a chance that the Huskers could pull out a surprise victory if they find themselves in yet another  close game. Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 21 Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire. Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile

Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Nebraska Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska DC Erik Chinander fired following loss to Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Just one week after the firing of head coach Scott Frost, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been let go. This comes a day after Nebraska lost 49-14 against No. 6 Oklahoma at Memorial Stadium. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph released a statement Sunday announcing the...
LINCOLN, NE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sooners, Cowboys Stay In Top 10 Of AP 25

The Sooners and the Cowboys both took in big wins this weekend against Nebraska and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in week three of the college football season. Last Week: Cowboys, Sooners Both In Top 10 Of AP Top 25. The Sooners stay at No. 6. after they dominated the field against the...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#Best Bet#The Nebraska Cornhuskers#The Oklahoma Sooners#Betmgm#Fox#Georgia Southern#Huskers#Fcs#Utep
FOX Sports

No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12

Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
NORMAN, OK
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Gus Johnson leaves Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime

Gus Johnson had to leave the Oklahoma-Nebraska booth at halftime because he was not feeling well. At halftime of the Oklahoma-Nebraska game, FOX’s lead play-by-play guy Gus Johnson had to leave the booth due to being under the weather. The game was already cooked in Lincoln, as the Sooners...
LINCOLN, NE
etxview.com

Small-town grocers set to open new store in Southeast Nebraska

DJ and Lindy Schmidt know how hard it is to own a small-town grocery. The Schmidts both quit their jobs and opened The Market in Louisville in December 2019, just a few months before COVID-19 hit. "It was wild," said DJ, who recalled ordering toilet paper by the pallet load...
LOUISVILLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$25,000 lost in Lincoln after computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reported computer scam robs a Lincoln man of $25,000. The Lincoln Police Department said they received a call on Sunday around 5:45 p.m. about a reported computer scam. Officials said the 85-year-old victim reported having connection problems with his new printer and computer. The victim told...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska law enforcement investigating fatal skydiving accident

CRETE, Neb. — One person died and another person was injured after a skydiving accident Thursday at a Nebraska airport, according to authorities. The Crete Police Department said the accident occurred at the Crete Municipal Airport. Crete, which is in Saline County, about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln. Officials...
CRETE, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy