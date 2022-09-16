Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Nebraska Cornhuskers play the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 17, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM .

The game starts at 11 AM Central Time and can be seen on FOX or fuboTV.

The Scott Frost-less Cornhuskers stumble into the contest after falling 45-42 to Georgia Southern on Saturday. The loss was their eighth in their last nine games with seven of those losses coming by one possession. Unsurprisingly, Nebraska AD Trev Alberts announced Frost’s firing after Saturday’s loss while naming associate head coach Mickey Joseph as the Cornhuskers’ interim head coach. Frost finished his Nebraska coaching career with a 16-31 record and .340 winning percentage, the second-lowest of any Huskers football head coach who had held the role for more than four years. Nebraska’s lone win of the season was a 38-17 victory over FCS member North Dakota in Week 1.

Oklahoma is ranked No. 6 in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Sooners defeated UTEP 45-13 in Week 1 and Kent St. 33-3 in Week 2. Last season, Oklahoma put up a 10-2 record in the regular season, beating Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.

Last year, the No. 3-ranked Sooners squeaked by Nebraska 23-16 at home after the Huskers missed two field goals and an extra point that was blocked by Oklahoma and returned for a two-point conversion. The 2021 meeting marked the first time in 11 years that the two teams had clashed and Oklahoma leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1912, by a tally of 46-38.

Take a look below at the betting odds update for Friday:

The lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Oklahoma -11.5 at -110, Nebraska at +11.5 at -110

Money line: Oklahoma -450 / Nebraska +340

Over-under: O 64.5 at -110 / U 64.5 at -110

Nebraska at Oklahoma injury report

Nebraska WR De'Coldest Crawford: Out OG: Nouredin Nouili: Out TE Travis Vokolek: Day-to-day LB Nick Henrich: Day-to-day TE Thomas Fidone: Questionable Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof: Out DE Marcus Stripling: Probable

Advice and prediction

It's extremely hard to have significant faith in Nebraska after falling to two teams (Northwestern and Georgia Southern) that they were favored against. The firing of Frost was necessary, but mid-season firings bring about turbulence more often than not. In their only win of the season against North Dakota, the Huskers were a score away from falling behind an FCS member in the third quarter before pulling away in the final frame. A week ago, there may have been a candle of hope that Nebraska was on an upswing but the loss to Georgia Southern proved that it was likely nothing more than a flash in the dark. Oklahoma has not faced a Power 5 opponent yet this season but have handled business as they should. The Sooners offense hasn't been terribly explosive, but Nebraska's defense is coming off the heels of allowing over 642 total yards to Georgia Southern. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander's unit has looked overmatched more often than not, however the Huskers aren't losing in blowout fashion. The Sooners were No. 3 in the country when they faced the Huskers last season and not many would have predicted that Nebraska would come that close to a win. With Frost gone, there could be a chance that the Huskers could pull out a surprise victory if they find themselves in yet another close game. Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 21 Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire. Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

