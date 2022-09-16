The Sept. 12 City Council Study Session agenda included updates regarding water storage and street closure, among other topics. At the request of Vice Mayor Julian Gold, the Council was briefed by Utilities General Manager Robert Welch on the city’s current water operations. Beverly Hills owns and operates its own water supply, servicing the entire city and a portion of West Hollywood. The city has 10 reservoirs, nine pump stations, seven groundwater wells and approximately 170 miles of pipeline. The reservoirs can hold up to 43 million gallons of water and are designed to maintain a consistent capacity of at least 35%.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO