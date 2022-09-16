ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Mayor Adams: Migrant Busing Is A Cover-Up For Human Rights Offenses

Mayor Eric Adams says the busing of migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities like New York City is just a cover-up for human rights offenses. Appearing on CNN’s Sate of the Union, Adams accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis of using busing of migrants from the southern border to distract from “the erosion of basic human rights” in their own states.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Texas Awarded Most National Blue Ribbon Schools For 2022

More schools in Texas are being named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the U.S. That’s according to the Department of Education. A total of 31 campuses received the honor this year, which recognizes overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. The states with the most National Blue Ribbon Schools after Texas where California and New York.
TEXAS STATE
Alex Jones Expected In Court As Damages Trial Continues

The damages trial of Infowars host Alex Jones continues this week in Connecticut. The court is working to determine how much Jones should have to pay for repeatedly claiming on his internet show that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School killings were a hoax. Jones is expected to be in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Rain Helps Increase Containment Of Huge California Wildfire

(AP) — A major storm that battered western Alaska over the weekend churned through Northern California after bringing early-season snow to mountains and dropping rain that helped firefighters increase containment of a huge wildfire. Snow and ice in the eastern Sierra Nevada led officials to close State Route 108 high up over the Sonora Pass.
CALIFORNIA STATE

