The Independent

Liz Truss – live: Brexit US trade deal ‘snub’ an ‘embarrassment’ for PM, Labour says

Failure to secure an imminent UK-US free trade deal is an “embarrassment” for Liz Truss, Labour has said. The prime minister conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden.The Tory leader will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on her first foreign trip as PM.Labour's Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, said: “After being snubbed by the Biden administration within her first weeks in office, Liz Truss urgently needs to wake up to the damage...
The Associated Press

UN calls for probe into Iranian woman's death amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely. A similar patrol detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last Tuesday, taking her to a police station where she collapsed. She died three days later. Iranian police have denied mistreating Amini and say she died of a heart attack. Authorities say they are investigating the incident.
