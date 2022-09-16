Read full article on original website
Putin ally says he favours formally incorporating Ukrainian regions into Russia
LONDON/KYIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Tuesday he favoured holding referendums in two eastern Ukrainian regions in order to formally make them part of Russia, a move that would seriously escalate Moscow's confrontation with the West.
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia
MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine said they have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region said on Tuesday.
A Russian megastar criticizes the war in Ukraine. What happens now?
At the risk of being branded a traitor, pop singer Alla Pugacheva has become the most prominent Russian celebrity to question the war in Ukraine.
Liz Truss – live: Brexit US trade deal ‘snub’ an ‘embarrassment’ for PM, Labour says
Failure to secure an imminent UK-US free trade deal is an “embarrassment” for Liz Truss, Labour has said. The prime minister conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden.The Tory leader will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on her first foreign trip as PM.Labour's Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, said: “After being snubbed by the Biden administration within her first weeks in office, Liz Truss urgently needs to wake up to the damage...
Major earthquake shakes Mexico on anniversary of two previous tremors | First Thing
Quake registered at 7.5 magnitude on anniversary of earlier tremors. Plus, the rise and fall of Peloton
Truss’s admission talks on trade deal with US have been shelved is ‘terrible news for UK economy’, Labour says – UK politics live
Latest updates: party says prime minister has ‘tarnished UK’s international reputation’ as she visits US
China quarantine bus crash prompts outcry over ‘zero COVID’
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nighttime bus crash that killed 27 people in southwest China this week has set off a storm of anger online over the harshness of the country’s strict COVID-19 policies. The initial police report did not say who the passengers were and where they...
UN calls for probe into Iranian woman's death amid protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top United Nations official on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman held by the country’s morality police as authorities acknowledged making arrests at protests over the incident. The woman’s death has ignited demonstrations across the country, including the capital, Tehran, where demonstrators chanted against the government and clashed with police. The U.N. Human Rights Office said Iran’s morality police have expanded their patrols in recent months, targeting women for not properly wearing the Islamic headscarf, known as hijab. It said verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely. A similar patrol detained 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last Tuesday, taking her to a police station where she collapsed. She died three days later. Iranian police have denied mistreating Amini and say she died of a heart attack. Authorities say they are investigating the incident.
Factbox-Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy trial in U.S. Capitol attack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants linked to the far-right militia group are set to go on trial next week on charges of seditious conspiracy arising from the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. read more.
