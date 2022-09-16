Read full article on original website
Related
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Opinion: From Red States & Blue, Collaborating to Create Pathways to Future for Students
As kids don their backpacks to go back to school, the rhetoric of the midterm elections and associated culture wars is rising. The country can’t agree on how to talk about race, sexuality, even history. Even in the midst of COVID, Americans can’t agree on when young people should wear a mask or attend school […]
Factbox-Oath Keepers facing seditious conspiracy trial in U.S. Capitol attack
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants linked to the far-right militia group are set to go on trial next week on charges of seditious conspiracy arising from the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters. read more.
Republican AG candidate to remain on the ballot after his NM residency is challenged
Barring any appeal, Republican Jeremy Michael Gay will remain on the ballot for New Mexico Attorney General, a District Court judge ruled on Friday. Former Bernalillo County Commissioner James Collie had asked the court to order Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to remove Gay’s name from the ballot, alleging he has not lived in New Mexico long enough to be qualified to run for the office.
Comments / 0