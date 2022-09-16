ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oath Keepers militia trial tests prosecutors in U.S. Capitol riot cases

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, is set to begin next week in what could be the biggest test for the U.S. Justice Department in its quest to hold former President Donald Trump's supporters accountable for their Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Republican AG candidate to remain on the ballot after his NM residency is challenged

Barring any appeal, Republican Jeremy Michael Gay will remain on the ballot for New Mexico Attorney General, a District Court judge ruled on Friday. Former Bernalillo County Commissioner James Collie had asked the court to order Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver to remove Gay’s name from the ballot, alleging he has not lived in New Mexico long enough to be qualified to run for the office.
