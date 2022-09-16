ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Click2Houston.com

Arcola’s new police chief is breaking barriers and making history

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The city of Arcola’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in Fort Bend County history. Chief Arika Carr was sworn into office last week after serving as interim chief since Aug. 1. “It’s been an enormous show of support. Never...
ARCOLA, TX
fox26houston.com

Body worn camera video released following deadly August shooting in Splendora

SPLENDORA, Texas - The Houston Police Department has released officer body worn camera video following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Splendora back on August 23. According to Executive Chief Matt Slinkard with the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred on at the Shell gas station, located on the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 59.
SPLENDORA, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas’ laws against drinking and driving need to be reconsidered, local advocate says

On Friday, a second Galveston Independent School District student died after a crash near Ball High School on September 2. The 14-year-old, Sam Mixon, died after sustaining injuries from the crash. Another student, Mason Nelson, died at the scene. They were two of five people who were in a Jeep that was t-boned by 28-year-old Keith Brazier. Brazier had been released hours earlier after serving a portion of his sentencing for his third driving while intoxicated conviction. Police said alcohol was a factor in the September 2 crash.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

HPD releases body worn camera video after recently evicted tenant shot residents, set fire to nearby homes

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera video after what was started as a house fire and ended with a suspect shot to death. It all started in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street around 1 a.m. back on August 28. That's when police said firefighters were first called out for a home ablaze but moments later, officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 men show up at Houston hospital with gunshot wounds

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. The men arrived at the emergency center around 12:40 a.m. Monday. Two wounded men arrived at a Houston hospital in a car that had multiple bullet holes. The men were taken into surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

HOUSTON – Two Madison High School students were arrested Wednesday after authorities believe they were planning a school shooting for Friday, according to court documents. Cornell Santell Thomas, 18, and Damian Arias, 17, are both charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. Thomas stood before a magistrate...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 teens shot at rented house party in west Harris County, sheriff says

KATY, Texas - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting during a party in west Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a shooting at a home used as a short-term rental for a party in the 21100 block of Bridge Springs Ln in Katy around 11:30 p.m. We're told around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were there for a party when someone opened fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Madison High School threats leads to2 students arrested after threa to trap everyone and 'shoot the school upk

HOUSTON - Two students at Madison High School have been arrested after court documents said they made threats to shoot up the school. Court records say Cornell Thomas, 18, and Damian Darias, 17, were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats to trap everyone and "shoot the school up." Both are facing felony charges for Terroristic Threats.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston rapper 'Breadman' sentenced for trafficking narcotics

HOUSTON - A 43-year-old Houston rapper will spend over 23 years behind bars after being found guilty of drug trafficking in the area. Jermaine West, also known as Breadman, plead guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking back in April. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks ordered West...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jaw

According to Lt. R. Raska, of the Houston Police Department, North Shepherd officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Oak Gardens apartment complex located at 5625 Antoine, near W. Tidwell Rd. Officers were dispatched at about 11:28 p.m. in regards to a shooting. At the same time, several notifications of shots being fired were reported by the "Shotspotter" alert system.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies

Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
HUMBLE, TX

