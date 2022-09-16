Read full article on original website
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’
ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
Englewood to get new grocery store soon with departure of Whole Foods
CHICAGO - Families in the Englewood neighborhood could have a new grocery store soon. Developers have narrowed their list to three potential grocery stores to replace Whole Foods, which was at the location at 832 W. 63rd St. The official announcement could be made in as few as 30 days,...
Rogers Park residents say landlord ignores basic needs: ‘It’s mice-infested galore’
Tenants of Northpoint Apartments in Rogers Park aired a long list of grievances with property owners Related Midwest, including infestations of mice and bed bugs, flooding and faulty appliances. Northside Action for Justice joined the tenants.
Urban Growers Collective helps a South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over."Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming.
vfpress.news
As It Plans Demolitions, Maywood Looks To Bellwood’s Home-Building Project As Potential Model
Sunday, September 8, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. As Maywood officials identify eyesore properties throughout the village to demolish, they’re also looking at what to do with the vacant lots that will replace them. And Bellwood’s popular experiment in home-building came up as an example of what...
These Are The Best New Restaurants In Chicago Right Now
Chicago Magazine put together a list of the 10 hottest new restaurants around the city.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
vfpress.news
Maywood Approves Zoning Change To Allow Daycare To Operate In Former Liquor Store
Sunday, September 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Last month, the Maywood village board unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance approving a zoning map amendment and special use for a daycare center to operate inside of 1418 Madison Street, the former Wade’s Liquor and Grocery. The...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Above, the new hospitality center at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church gets checked out Thursday by Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005. “This is beautiful,” he said of the center, run by Interfaith Action of Evanston. Clark uses the center most weekday mornings and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
depauliaonline.com
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank
Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
What’s the best week of the year to buy a new house?
The "best" week to purchase a new home is coming up.
depauliaonline.com
Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants
With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
Any tips for preventing basement unit flooding in Chicago?
In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
PLANetizen
Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods
In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood, Flossmoor libraries marking Banned Book Week
Krystal Webb, a teen services assistant at the Flossmoor Public Library, puts finishing touches on the Banned Books display on the library's second floor. (Marilyn Thomas/H-F Chronicle) The Homewood and Flossmoor Public Libraries are joining with the American Library Association (ALA) this week to mark the 40th anniversary of Banned...
blockclubchicago.org
Transgender Icon Mama Gloria To Be Honored Next Month With Celebration Of Life
NORTHALSTED — Mama Gloria, a trailblazing Black transgender activist from Chicago who died in June, will be honored during a celebration of life happening next month at the Center on Halsted. The event will give loved ones a space to share stories and pay respects to Gloria Allen, who...
buildingupchicago.com
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors
I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Illinois
If you love a good fried chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain has opened another new location in Illinois this week. On September 15, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened its newest Illinois location at 1359 Locke Drive in Bradley.
