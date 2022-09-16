ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A $5.3 Million Restaurant Hub Will Open In Englewood Next Year: ‘We Want To Do Something Different’

ENGLEWOOD — A South Side collective is teaming up to bring two restaurants and a test kitchen to Englewood in 2023, ushering in an ecosystem of diverse businesses. E.G. Woode — a group of architects, designers and entrepreneurs — will open the E.G. Woode Food Hub in fall 2023. They want it to be a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen and offices. It’s the second part of a three-phase plan that aims to open eyes and businesses in Englewood.
Urban Growers Collective helps a South Chicago farm get a makeover, with space for art and culinary events

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A South Chicago farm is getting a big make-over."Love, Tito's Block to Block" is stepping in to help the Urban Growers Collective. On Friday, volunteers were out at the South Chicago farm making preparations for a new construction project.They plan to build a new outdoor studio space for art, culinary events and community programming. 
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news

Above, the new hospitality center at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church gets checked out Thursday by Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005. “This is beautiful,” he said of the center, run by Interfaith Action of Evanston. Clark uses the center most weekday mornings and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Chowin’ down a budget: where to eat in Chicago without breaking the bank

Chicago has a long history of excellent cuisine, but where can college students find inexpensive food? Although many Chicagoans can afford fine dining establishments, there are also places where college students can find high-quality food on a budget. Unless you really know what you are looking for or decide to...
Chicago aldermen house location for donations for Texas migrants

With busloads of immigrants being transported from Texas, Chicago officials are seeking volunteers and donations to help the migrants. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that the city is coordinating with local organizations, but that they will need help to support the migrants. Chicago has set up a website for those who...
Any tips for preventing basement unit flooding in Chicago?

In light of the recent (and apparently upcoming) storms, I wonder what people have done to prevent rain water from overflowing into garden apartments. We own and live in a three-flat with family and last Sunday water was geysering out of the drains outside the doors. Looking around the proposed solution was a $10000 cistern and pump system in our front yard (with no mention if we'd need a second in the back yard) which seems extreme. We were thinking of looking into getting a bit of a bathtub treatment - few inches of rise for the doors so water could pool and have time to drain instead of rushing inside. Anybody successfully preventing rainwater backup from threatening to destroy your favorite rug, hopefully for less than $10k and not involving pumps?
Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods

In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
Homewood, Flossmoor libraries marking Banned Book Week

Krystal Webb, a teen services assistant at the Flossmoor Public Library, puts finishing touches on the Banned Books display on the library's second floor. (Marilyn Thomas/H-F Chronicle) The Homewood and Flossmoor Public Libraries are joining with the American Library Association (ALA) this week to mark the 40th anniversary of Banned...
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors

I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
