West Ala
3d ago
Excellent fried Chicken....there was a restaurant open for years in Montgomery that is now closed... called Mary B's... their fried Chicken was even better!!!!
2
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
How a ‘deconstructing Christian’ Alabama author got 900,000 Facebook followers
She readily admits it. “I’m a weird Christian author,” Mary Katherine Backstrom says. “I don’t fit squarely in the box. But I’m really grateful to my publisher, and the people that support me for allowing me to be, like, a person of faith who doesn’t fit the mold, especially maybe in The South.”
Man dies in fall at Alabama waterfall park
GROVE OAK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated […]
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
WSFA
Technology convention for students held in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - North American Network Operators Group, or NANOG, held a technology convention at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl for students interested in the industry. NANOG’s program, NANOG U, has been offered around the country every fall and spring since 2019. Executive director of NANOG, Edward McNair,...
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
wvtm13.com
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Opelika-Auburn News
These 4 churches and a school from Opelika-Auburn added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage
Four historical properties in Opelika and one in Auburn have been added to the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage this year through the Alabama Historical Commission. The include Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Ferguson Chapel CME Church, G.W. Carver Hall and St. Luke AME Church, all in Opelika, plus Auburn AME Zion Church.
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
WSFA
ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved $473 million for water and sewer projects around the state. At least 48 counties have projects approved, and more are expected. The town of Camp Hill is one of the recipients. “What we need to do for regular water...
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Graves of the Famous in Alabama (Part Two)
This is part 2 of a 3 part series (see part 1 here). All entries found on Findagrave.com. Credit given to bio authors and photographers under their screen names as found on Findagrave.com.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
wvtm13.com
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
ABC 33/40 News
Inflation hitting the Alabama State Fair
The Alabama State Fair is back in Birmingham. Opening night was Friday. Staples like the Ferris wheel returned and creatures from their latest attraction, Jurassic Kingdom, are around the corner to greet fair goers. Also new this year are higher prices. "I mean it could have been a little bit...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Records broken: University of Alabama sees highest enrollment, most National Merit Scholars
Enrollment at the University of Alabama reached a record this fall. It includes some of the most academically talented students and a record number of National Merit Scholars. The 38,645 students enrolled tops the previous record of 38,563 set in 2017. This fall there are also 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, the most ever to attend the Capstone and 16% more than a year ago.
