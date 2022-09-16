ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'

Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NOLA.com

Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month

This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
an17.com

World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
iheart.com

Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America

Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
Eater

New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA

New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
NOLA.com

Beignet Fest, Street Kings, Burlesque Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 20-26

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Beignet Fest returns with more than 15 vendors offering sweet and savory beignets, a live music stage, a kids’ stage and more at the festival grounds in City Park. The music lineup includes Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Water Seed and more. The Beignet Fest Foundation uses proceeds from the event to support area programs for children with developmental delays. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Admission is $20. Children under 13 get in free with an adult admission. Visit beignetfest.com for information.
fox8live.com

Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said. The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.
