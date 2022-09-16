Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'
Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: New Orleans' tallest building opened 50 years ago this month
This month marks 50 years since the opening of the city and state’s tallest building, the Hancock Whitney Center, originally known as One Shell Square. The 51-story building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue stands 697 feet tall. Place St. Charles is 53 stories tall but at 645 feet stands as the city’s second-tallest building.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
FOXBusiness
Starbucks makes good on promise to close more stores as crime rages in New Orleans
A popular Starbucks location in New Orleans will close next month due to safety concerns, just weeks after Starbucks' top executive said crime will force stores across the country to close. "Challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID are challenges...
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans announces community meetings schedule
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans has announced new community meetings for the rest of the year. The community meetings allow residents to hear about work being done in their district and to talk with team members to learn more about energy efficiency, hurricane preparedness, electric vehicle infrastructure, bill information, and other topics.
NOLA.com
Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans for Christmas 2022, company says
The popular Polar Express train ride will not operate in New Orleans this year, company officials said, citing a shortage of equipment and personnel. "There are simply not enough resources available to run our trains at Union Passenger Terminal this season," officials posted last week on the company's Facebook page.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
Eater
New Orleans Fried Chicken Hero Willie Mae’s Opens for Delivery Tomorrow in LA
New Orleans fried chicken legend Willie Mae’s is still planning to open its doors to the Venice community sometime later this fall or early winter, but it seems the family-run company just can’t hide its Los Angeles expansion excitement. Ahead of the launch of the full-fledged sit-down Westside restaurant, one of the year’s most anticipated projects, the family behind Willie Mae’s is launching a takeout and delivery menu out of Colony, the West LA shared kitchen and pickup space. That means that starting tomorrow, September 16, diners will be able to get actual Willie Mae’s fried chicken (and other food) delivered right to their doors — a first for the restaurant, and a big deal for Angelenos.
NOLA.com
Beignet Fest, Street Kings, Burlesque Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Sept. 20-26
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Beignet Fest returns with more than 15 vendors offering sweet and savory beignets, a live music stage, a kids’ stage and more at the festival grounds in City Park. The music lineup includes Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Water Seed and more. The Beignet Fest Foundation uses proceeds from the event to support area programs for children with developmental delays. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Admission is $20. Children under 13 get in free with an adult admission. Visit beignetfest.com for information.
NOLA.com
Traditional circus will roll into New Orleans this weekend, complete with elephants, clowns and acrobats
Elephants, ponies, camels and clowns can mean only one thing. The circus is back in town!. This weekend, the Carden International Circus Spectacular brings the big top to the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner with three rings of acrobats, elephants, daredevils and a troupe of dancing bears. Ringmaster...
fox8live.com
Double shooting Sunday morning in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot Sunday morning (Sept. 18) in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, police said. The male victims were found around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street, New Orleans police said. The department did not disclose the ages or conditions of the shooting victims.
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime.
NOLA.com
NOPD recruits won’t be disqualified for past marijuana use as city seeks to boost hiring
The New Orleans Police Department's ban on recent marijuana use for police recruits went up in smoke under a rule change unanimously approved by the Civil Service Commission on Monday. The department requested the new policy as it struggles to attract new cops. And while it’s unlikely to reverse steep...
NOLA.com
New Orleans tourism officials doing damage control after negative national headlines
One day after Starbucks confirmed it is closing its flagship location downtown because of “security concerns,” The Wall Street Journal ran a front-page story about how New Orleans is now the murder capital of the nation, a dubious distinction the article suggested is driving some businesses from the city.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Louisiana
If you're looking for a delicious chicken meal, look no further than Chick-fil-A. The popular restaurant chain just opened a new location in Houma, Louisiana, and it's sure to be a hit with locals and tourists alike.
