breezynews.com
Photo: Former Whippet named Miss Starkville, will compete for Miss Mississippi
A former Kosciusko Whippet was crowned Miss Starkville over the weekend. Adyson Poole, a 2019 graduate of Kosciusko High School, received the honor Saturday night. “One of the most exciting parts of being Miss Starkville is the opportunity I will have over the course of the year to grow my social impact initiative, ‘Feed Mississippi,"” Poole told Breezy News. “I will be raising awareness and educating people on food poverty and food insecurities in Mississippi.”
theclintoncourier.net
Mississippi, The Next Tech Hotspot? Plus What This Means For The Local Economy
Technology accounts for around 3.5% of the Mississippi state economy, at an estimated $3.5 billion. Mississippi is taking steps to support the tech industry’s growth and could be the next tech hotspot in the US. Tech employment is strongest in states like New York and Texas, but you should...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's is Coming to D'lberville, Mississippi
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in the final stretch as it prepares to open its first D’Iberville location at 11181 Mandal Pkwy. on Sept. 26. The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Walk-On’s executive team and D’Iberville franchise partners at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, one of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day. This opening will mark Walk-On’s fifth location in Mississippi.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Resorts in Mississippi For a Getaway
Are you looking for some of the best resorts in Mississippi for a getaway? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with some of the best Mississippi resorts. We promise you won’t be disappointed, and you may even be a little surprised at some of the luxury that is out there in this wonderful rural state!
Natchez Democrat
Double tickets net double prize for Natchez lottery winner
If one lottery ticket is good, then two must be better. At least for one Natchez woman who won $10,000 in the Sept. 15 midday Cash 4 drawing of the Mississippi Lottery. The woman purchased two Cash 4 tickets from the Fuel Stop LLC on Pilgrim Road in Natchez. She chose the number “1121 for both tickets.”
WTOK-TV
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle of Oxford pleaded guilty to a...
wcbi.com
Downtown Columbus gears up for annual Artwalk
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is gearing up for the Artwalk. Rain or shine, downtown Columbus will be the spot to be if you are looking to add a piece to your art collections. You will need cash or a check to make art purchases. Some downtown stores...
Two men arrested for illegally harvesting paddlefish and paddlefish roe in Mississippi lake. The eggs are similar to some of the world’s finest caviar.
Two Kentucky men were sentenced recently by the U.S. District Court for felony charges arising out of the illegal harvest of paddlefish and paddlefish roe from closed waters in Mississippi. According to court documents, James Lawrence “Lance” Freeman, 27, of Eddyville, Kentucky, and Marcus Harrell, 34, of Murray, Kentucky, plead...
wcbi.com
Columbus fire and rescue are preventing financial fires
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some first responders are looking for ways to respond to steady pay and inflation. Last week the city council and Mayor approved raises for Columbus Fire and Rescue. As of October 1, entry-level firefighters’ wages will be raised from $10.39 an hour to $12.50.
Oxford woman who stole millions from MS State sorority sentenced
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution for embezzling money from a Mississippi State University sorority. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Betty Jane Cadle, 75, of Oxford, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in […]
WAPT
'A great day to not be in Jackson,' governor says during Hattiesburg event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves lives in the governor's mansion in Jackson, but it appears that he doesn't consider the city "home sweet home." "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson," Reeves said Friday. "I feel like I should take off my emergency manager director hat and leave it in the car and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car."
visitmississippi.org
The Seasonality of Mississippi Fishing
Mississippi’s outdoors is known for its fantastic fishing spots and the stunning scenery, as well as for its abundance of delicious seafood. This is because the fun never ends with optimal Mississippi fishing conditions year-round. Great for family trips, quick getaways, or solo excursions, fishing opportunities are plentiful within the state. And many fishing locations accommodate a variety of skill levels. Whether you’re a beginner looking to try out the sport or an expert angler, Visit Mississippi can help you plan your next trip to Mississippi.
ourmshome.com
Mississippi Comeback Wings Are Tailgating Treasures
It’s tailgating season throughout the Magnolia State and it doesn’t matter if you’re a college football enthusiast or an NFL fan or both, the biggest games of the year deserve the most delicious recipes tossed up on the tailgate. And it certainly doesn’t matter if you and...
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Mississippi Press
Closin’ in on Cruisin’
MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST -- Voted America’s top car show four of the last five years, Cruisin’ the Coast returns to the Mississippi coast Oct. 2 and appears on its way to another outstanding week-long run. In 2021, the planets aligned for Cruisin’ after the 2020 event was stunted...
Mississippi woman turns $10 into half-a-million dollars with Mississippi Lottery scratch-off win
A Mississippi woman turned $10 into half-a-million dollars with the purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials with the Mississippi Lottery said the woman from Saltillo won $500,000 on a $10 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game. The scratch-off game was purchased from a store on Barnes Crossing Road in...
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
wcbi.com
Calm, Clear, and Hot
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – You can anticipate sunshine on your shoulders through the work week ahead! Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the upper 90s by the latter part of the week!. TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with mild low temperatures dropping to the low 60s. SUNDAY:...
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
Man wins $358,000, woman wins $200,000 in latest Mississippi Lottery prize announcements
The money has been flowing out of the Mississippi Lottery headquarters by the thousands with the announcement of two big prizes. The more than half a million dollars in prizes was announced by lottery officials on Monday. A Poplarville man won$358,000 on a Mississippi Match 5 ticket. The numbers drawn...
