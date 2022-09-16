ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Your Chance To Win $1,000 5X Daily Is Back With WDBO’s Payroll Payout!

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnMxy_0hyUYM5i00

WDBO’s Payroll Payout is back sponsored by SafeTouch Security Systems!

We can’t give everybody a job here at the radio station, but we can try to give you a paycheck when you need it most!

Listen every weekday at 8am, 10am, Noon, 2pm, and 5pm for the keyword to be given out on the air. Once you hear it, you need to text is to the number 70123 before :15 past the hour. If you can do that, you are in the running for $1,000 each time we give out a word!

WDBO has you covered with plenty of cash for whatever you need! Listen for your chance to WIN your share with WDBO’s Payroll Payout!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/29/22–10/14/22. Open to US residents in listening area(s) for participating stations, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating stations, text keyword to 70123 within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 223 Perimeter Pkwy. NE, Atlanta, GA 30346.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

