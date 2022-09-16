Read full article on original website
Gennetten Gets First ASCS Score
WHEATLAND, Mo. — Ayrton Gennetten visited victory lane for the first time in the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Series on night two of the 12th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway. The main events are set for Saturday night with $10,000 awaiting the ASCS winged-sprint feature...
Birthday Boy Sprints To Victory
WHEATLAND, Mo. — Chase Randall drove to the POWRi WAR Sprint victory on his 18th birthday during Friday‘s action at the 12th annual Jesse Hockett-Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway. Chase Randall of Waco, Texas, led the first four laps and the final four to capture the...
