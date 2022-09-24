ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Blazer Is the Secret to Looking Like a Boss for Fall

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Is there a piece of clothing in your arsenal that makes you feel more powerful than a killer blazer ? We certainly don't think so! Blazers have the ability to be incredibly versatile and add some professional flair to any ensemble.

There are many ways that you can style these trusty garments, especially with one that's as clean and crisp this option from Tymidy ! Shoppers adore its fit, and claim it makes them feel like an absolute "boss" every time they slip it on.

Get the Tymidy Women's Casual Blazer for prices starting at $32 at Amazon!

A standard blazer — especially if it's tailored for a woman — will feel fitted and hit around the hips, but this beauty is more modern thanks to its oversized boyfriend style! The hem is longer, and though it still has a structured appearance, the overall aesthetic is slightly more casual. You can wear it with dress pants and a simple top for work, or throw it on over a dress as a light jacket if you're going out on the weekend. We also think it would look fabulous with biker shorts, a crop top and some chunky white sneakers. Streetwear vibes!

Best of all, we're obsessed with the different colors this blazer is available in, which range from stunning pastels to your traditional neutral hues. Though the fall is approaching, we still love sprinkling in pops of color into our outfits — and this piece makes it possible! If you want a true oversized fit, shoppers say you should size up from what you normally order — which is a particularly trendy look at the moment. We consider this blazer a closet staple, and we know anyone who adds it to their wardrobe will wear it on repeat this fall. After all, it has everything it takes to radiate Big Boss Energy whenever you step out. Sign Us up immediately!

Get the Tymidy Women's Casual Blazer for prices starting at $32 at Amazon!

