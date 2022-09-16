ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Dub’s set to shut down - at least temporarily

SANDPOINT — As one enters Sandpoint from the south, if they are not graced with the striking panoramic views on the Long Bridge there’s a decent chance they’ll step into Dub’s 80-year old building at 703 US-2 for a bite and some nostalgia. More than a...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Pend Oreille Harvest Festival returns this weekend

OLDTOWN, Idaho - The Pend Oreille Harvest Festival is back at Rotary Park in Oldtown for a sixth year Sept. 17-18. It runs form 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The festival is a unique event that was created to showcase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#La Traviata#Behind The Scenes#Orpheus And Eurydice#Performing#Musical Theater#Italian#English#Gonzaga University#Inland Northwest Opera
KHQ Right Now

Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt

The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Men's soccer notches second-straight win, defeats UC San Diego 2-0

It was a rainy and cloudy evening for soccer at Luger Field in Spokane, Washington, where the Gonzaga University Bulldogs (3-5) men’s soccer team defeated the UC San Diego Tritons (4-2-2) by a score of 2-0. The win was the Zags' third of the season and third consecutive home victory.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
247Sports

WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages

PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Camp Hope costs City of Spokane more than $400,000 so far

SPOKANE, Wash. - Camp Hope has cost the City of Spokane more than $400,000 in the past nine months, according to the city's director of communications Brian Coddington. These expenses have gone towards police overtime and sanitation, among other things. The money has come from the general fund, which is supported by general tax dollars including sales, property and utility taxes.
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy