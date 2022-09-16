Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Babbush, Jill Susanne
Jill Susanne Babbush of Cleveland unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 16. Jill was born Nov. 28, 1962, in Boston, Mass. Beloved daughter of Charles and Sandra Babbush and loving sister of Jeffrey Babbush (Jodi Mack), Amy (Steven) Eisenberg, and David (Debbie) Babbush. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Max, Sam, Alex, Joey, Grace, Sydney E., A.J., Lexie and Sydney B.
Cleveland Jewish News
Greenwald, Gloria Ruth
Gloria Ruth Greenwald, 98, of Beachwood peacefully passed on Sept. 14. Gloria was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Maurice and WinifredHersh. She was married to Herbert Greenwald. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents. Gloria is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Gary (Nancy) and Marc (Adrienne); grandchildren, Lindsey (Erik) Lanza and Amanda Greenwald; and great-grandchild, Jazmin Vanderhoff. Gloria is also survived by her sister Lois Cone.
Cleveland Jewish News
Marton, Jodi L.
Jodi L. Marton (nee Flate) beloved wife of Steve Marton. Loving mother of Jordan (Mandy) Marton, Ethan Marton, Zachary Marton and Brent Marton. Devoted grandmother of Ella. Dear sister of Steve (Barbara) Flate and Lisa (Jeff) Galinovsky. Cherished aunt. Adored daughter of the late Eleanor Flate and Norman Flate. Services will be held Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Berkowitz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment will take place at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family will observe Shiva at the residence 2411 Suffolk Lane. Pepper Pike, following services Sept. 20 until 8 p.m., 2-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, 2-6 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gilbert, Gerald
Gerald Gilbert, beloved husband of the late Suzanne. Loving father of Ronald (deceased), Michael (Jennifer) and Robin (Manny) Campos. Cherished grandfather of Simon and Sophie. Devoted brother of Leon Gilbert (deceased). Services were held Sept. 19 at at the Mt. Olive Cemetery 27855 Aurora Road, Solon. Contributions are suggested to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Gottlieb family dedicates Torah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation
The Gottlieb family dedicated a new Torah scroll to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike Sept. 4 in memory of their parents, Saul and Bernice Gottlieb. Longtime members and now with three generations at the synagogue, they were honored by their three sons, Jerry, Jeff and Alan Gottlieb.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
Cleveland Jewish News
City of Cleveland seeks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The city of Cleveland is seeking to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course, which borders the cities of Beachwood and Shaker Heights. The city announced Sept. 15 that it is accepting request for proposals for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage operations of the course at 3550 S. Green Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
Look for ways to include those with disabilities in High Holy Days
Many people learn and communicate differently, so it is important for local organizations to help those who have disabilities celebrate the High Holy Days in ways that are understandable and comfortable for them. Three local organizations are giving members and their families the tools they need to celebrate. Sarah Cooperman,...
Cleveland Jewish News
24th annual Taste of the Browns raises money for Greater Cleveland Food Bank
The 24th annual Taste of the Browns to benefit Greater Cleveland Food Bank was held Sept. 12 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland to fight hunger in Northeast Ohio. The Taste of the Browns is the major annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region’s largest hunger relief organization, raising more than $2.8 million over its existence. Every dollar raised at the event will help the food bank provide nutritious meals to needy families in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland Jewish News
Two men indicted on 10 federal counts in carjacking of rabbi, others
Two Maple Heights men have been indicted on 10 federal counts by a grand jury in connection with three carjackings in Solon, Cuyahoga Falls and Streetsboro Aug. 9, according to a Sept. 16 news release. The victim in the Solon carjacking was a 62-year-old rabbi from Beachwood. Donteze Congress, 18,...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
Cleveland Jewish News
2022 Cleveland State of the Schools Sept. 21
Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, will speak from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Gordon announced Sept. 12 that he will step down in June after the 2022-23 school year. Attendees must be...
Cleveland Jewish News
Matzah ball soup, briskets, tuna salad, more help community set their tables
Family meals are a staple for many when celebrating Rosh Hashanah. Three local delis are helping people bring their favorite holiday foods to the table. Gary Lebowitz and Alvie Markowitz, owners of Jack’s Deli and Restaurant in University Heights; Amanda and Kenny Kurland, owners of Corky & Lenny’s Deli in Woodmere; and Jay Davis, vice president of operations at Davis Bakery and Delicatessen in Warrensville Heights and Woodmere, talked about holiday favorites and the loyal communities that keep them excited to serve.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
Cleveland Jewish News
Butchers can help you meat your High Holy Day needs
For many who celebrate the High Holy Days, meat is the main event of their holiday dinners. Boris Kosher Meats and Tibor’s Kosher Meats, both in University Heights, are preparing for the High Holy Days with a selection of beef, lamb, poultry and fish, as well as side dishes.
Cleveland Jewish News
Crocker Park ‘Food Truck Challenge’ returns Oct. 1
Crocker Park will host its seventh annual Food Truck Challenge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 in Westlake. Lined up on Main Street, trucks will compete to win one of the “best of” categories, which include best sandwich/wrap, best vegetarian dish, best through a straw, best dessert and best on a plate. Other categories include friendliest truck, people’s choice award and judge’s best in show.
Cleveland Jewish News
Let bank’s experts assist with your financial future
As the economy changes, many people are trying to navigate how it affects their finances. Financial institutions, such as banks, have professionals on staff who may be able to guide them in the right direction when it comes to making decisions about their money. Bill Caster, northern Ohio managing director...
