Gloria Ruth Greenwald, 98, of Beachwood peacefully passed on Sept. 14. Gloria was born on Jan. 17, 1924, to Maurice and WinifredHersh. She was married to Herbert Greenwald. She was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents. Gloria is survived and will be deeply missed by her children, Gary (Nancy) and Marc (Adrienne); grandchildren, Lindsey (Erik) Lanza and Amanda Greenwald; and great-grandchild, Jazmin Vanderhoff. Gloria is also survived by her sister Lois Cone.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO