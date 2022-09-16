ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German gas storage over 90% full despite Russian supply cuts

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s natural gas storage facilities are now more than 90% full in preparation for the winter heating season and rising steadily despite Russia cutting off deliveries through a major pipeline, authorities said. The head of the national network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted late Monday that gas storage had “achieved another milestone” and that the stored gas will help in managing any potential gas emergencies and will flow back into the market. He cautioned that “nevertheless, we must continue to save gas.” The fuel heats homes, powers factories and generates electricity. The government tightened storage requirements in July after Russia’s state-owned Gazprom started reducing supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which has contributed to soaring gas prices.
Fisker and Wallbox Partner Globally for Home EV Charging Solutions

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – and Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle and energy management solutions worldwide, name Wallbox as Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005492/en/ Wallbox is Fisker’s global partner for home EV charging solutions. Photo credit: Michael Muller
Liz Truss – live: Brexit US trade deal ‘snub’ an ‘embarrassment’ for PM, Labour says

Failure to secure an imminent UK-US free trade deal is an “embarrassment” for Liz Truss, Labour has said. The prime minister conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years as she flew to New York ahead of a meeting with Joe Biden.The Tory leader will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York on her first foreign trip as PM.Labour's Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, said: “After being snubbed by the Biden administration within her first weeks in office, Liz Truss urgently needs to wake up to the damage...
