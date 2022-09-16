ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Garage fire ruled arson in Chillicothe

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPhSW_0hyUWo6s00

CHILLICOTHE― The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department have ruled a garage fire as arson.

On Sunday around 10 p.m., the Chillicothe Fire Department and Chillicothe Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire on Long Street.

The Chillicothe Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office and Chillicothe Police Department are investigating the case.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. Call her at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson investigation underway in Pike Co. fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in serious condition today after investigators said they were inside a Pike County home when it went up in flames. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gee Hollow Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. Deputies upon arrival spoke...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate reports of shots fired in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in Yoctangee Park. According to reports provided to the Guardian, officers responded to the park shortly before 11 p.m. on September 14 after dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the area. Officers arrived in the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battled a fully engulfed structure fire

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple township fire departments responded to a reported structure fire this evening. According to initial reports, dispatchers received a call regarding a fire in the 1300 block of Hartwood Road in Huntington Township. Upon arrival, firefighters found the structure fully engulfed by flames. The Guardian could...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Five Vehicles Damaged in Circleville after Crash

Circleville – Around 9:30 pm Circleville police and Fire were called to the scene of a single vehicle crash that hit several parked vehicles in the area of East Main Street. According to the Circleville Police department, a man was driving eastbound in a red Chevy Pickup when he lost control and hit several vehicles in the area of 365 East Main Street. Three of the vehicles were owned by the same person.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Chillicothe, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person injured in crash along North Bridge St. in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of North Bridge Street in Chillicothe after a two-vehicle crash near Menard’s. According to crews on the scene, one person was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles, officials say, suffered damage in the collision. The cause of the crash...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Toddlers rescued from Hocking Co. home, nationwide warrant issued for the parents

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two parents are on the run after a search warrant led investigators to the discovery of an extreme case of child cruelty. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and members of the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road. The warrant, officials said, was in relation to an ongoing sexual assault case.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fire Marshal#Accident#The Chillicothe Gazette
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crashes into Columbus fire station near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into the walls of a fire station near Dublin, according to police. Authorities say firefighters were asleep at a station on West Case Road when they heard and felt a car hit the building at around 2:00 a.m. The firefighters went outside and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

BCI agents testify Monday as Pike County massacre trial resumes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two special agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are testifying Monday as the Pike County massacre trial resumes. Special Agent Shane Hanshaw will undergo cross-examination by the defense after he testified for some seven hours Friday for the prosecution. He was among scores of law...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man severely injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus detectives are searching for a suspect after a man was shot while inside a car Sunday morning. Columbus police said officers responded to Harrisburg Pike and Eakin Road on a report of a shooting. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

Women was on phone with officer when shots fired

A murder-suicide that began with a shooting at Southern Ohio Lumber on S.R. 73 in Peebles is being investigated by local and state law enforcement. According to reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old man shot at killed his wife at the lumber company around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
PEEBLES, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in foot after argument in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is recovering after telling police he was shot in the foot after an argument near his home Saturday evening. Columbus police said the 22-year-old victim was in the area of Kimberly Parkway East and Kimberly Parkway at approximately 6:45 p.m. The victim told police he was outside near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

How Ohio police busted multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have announced the end of a multimillion-dollar theft ring of catalytic converters in Franklin County. The investigation stretches back over sixteen months and involves around 13,000 stolen catalytic converters. “It hurts everybody, whether you live in Groveport, you live in Reynoldsburg, you live anywhere in the central Ohio community, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
943
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy