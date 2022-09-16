ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

ABSS Superintendent announces zero-tolerance after evacuation, lockdowns

By Isaac Groves, Times-News
 3 days ago
After scares at three Alamance-Burlington Schools leading to an evacuation and two lockdowns, Superintendent Dain Butler announced the district would suspend or expel students for possession of weapons, drugs, assault on staff and gang violence.

The district circulated a video of Butler's announcement on social media and to news media, Friday, Sept. 16. It was the end of a week that saw the report of a gun on the Eastern Alamance High School campus leading to a "soft lockdown" while police searched. They never found a gun, and classes resumed fairly quickly. On Thursday, police and administrators evacuated Smith Elementary School after a bomb threat. Authorities quickly gave the all-clear and school resumed. Also on Thursday, a student at Turrentine Middle School threatened to assault another with a weapon. Again, police and school administrators reported finding no weapon.

This does not actually represent a new policy or step-up in enforcement, according to ABSS public information officer Les Atkins, but the new superintendent wants parents to "know where he stands on these issues.

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
