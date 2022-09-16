ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Prep WR Bo Howell's long touchdown reception voted Washington top high school football play of Week 2

By Hailey Palmer
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1miy_0hyUWFPZ00

Among plenty of standout plays from Week 2, the long touchdown grab on the other side of the country from Gonzaga Prep's Bo Howell stood above the rest in SBLive WA's Week 2 play-of-the-week poll.

Howell left his defender in the dust for the touchdown.

Live scoreboard: Week 2 Washington high school football

St. John's got the best of Gonzaga Prep, 42-14, but the Bullpups came away with much more on the trip to Washington D.C.

Howell's touchdown grabbed 59.3% of the vote with Yelm running back Brayden Platt's 50-yard touchdown run in second place (40.05%).

Watch the top plays from Week 2 again below:

Top 8 plays in Washington high school football Week 2 (Sept. 8–11) (; 2:14)

