Gonzaga Prep WR Bo Howell's long touchdown reception voted Washington top high school football play of Week 2
Among plenty of standout plays from Week 2, the long touchdown grab on the other side of the country from Gonzaga Prep's Bo Howell stood above the rest in SBLive WA's Week 2 play-of-the-week poll.
Howell left his defender in the dust for the touchdown.
St. John's got the best of Gonzaga Prep, 42-14, but the Bullpups came away with much more on the trip to Washington D.C.
Howell's touchdown grabbed 59.3% of the vote with Yelm running back Brayden Platt's 50-yard touchdown run in second place (40.05%).
Watch the top plays from Week 2 again below:
