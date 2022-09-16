Read full article on original website
California eyes 42-acre mixed-use project in Santa Ana
The West Coast wing of a New York developer aims to replace a Santa Ana shopping center north of South Coast Plaza with a mixed-use development of thousands of homes, offices, shops, restaurants and a hotel. Related California, the Irvine-based affiliate of New York-based Related Companies, has filed plans to...
L.A. brokers forecast even keel for housing market, despite headwinds
In almost any other year, fall is marked as a time when listings and sales increase for residential real estate agents. But the season has already flown into turbulence. The mortgage rate has hit 6 percent, and applications for mortgages declined 1.2 percent in early September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association on Sept. 14.
Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort planned for OC
Local developers aim to build a $277 million Nickelodeon Hotel & Resort in Garden Grove, with the city agreeing to pay more than a third in subsidies. Newage Garden Grove II and Kam Sang Co., both based in Arcadia, have filed plans to build the 500-room hotel at Harbor Boulevard and Twintree Lane, the Orange County Register reported.
SEC hits OC real estate fund with fraud charges
From the summer of 2017 to early 2021, a real estate investment firm in Orange County coaxed potential investors with a pitch that sought to capitalize on Southern California’s red-hot housing market. The firm would use investors’ funds, which it claimed were secured, to issue short term loans to...
