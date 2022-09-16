ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur police chief responds to nightclub shooting

Port Arthur — Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso says they're looking for two gunmen who opened fire at about 3:30 Sunday morning outside the French Connection Club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Officers found two shooting victims. Both women were taken to Christus St. Elizabeth. Shy'ne...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police investigating Sunday homicide after woman killed

Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue. Police Chief Tim Duriso said they discovered a deceased 32-year-old female from Port Arthur. Her name has not been released. The shooting occurred outside of the club,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Beaumont, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Call, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

UPDATE: Authorities release name of woman killed Sunday in Port Arthur

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Judge Ben Collins Sr. released the name of the victim from Sunday’s shooting. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, of Port Arthur was killed in the violence. Port Arthur Police Department officers were called after 3 a.m. Sunday to French Connection, a club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Indictment: Port Arthur man refuses to stop for police due to warrants

A 64-year-old Port Arthur who allegedly fled from Nederland Police, ran into a home before coming out and being arrested. He was indicted this week for evading arrest/detention and illegal use of a vehicle. While on patrol, a Nederland police officer reportedly saw a pickup truck traveling north in the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawn Simpson#Beaumont Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Orange Leader

Orange County man arrested for drugs, guns; facing federal prosecution

VIDOR — A local man facing federal drug and illegal weapons prosecution was arrested this week in Vidor. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Orange County Support Division and U.S. Marshals Service, executed an arrest warrant Wednesday in the 500 block of Ruby Street in Vidor.
VIDOR, TX
kjas.com

Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation

A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Chase In Orange Ends At Casino

The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Orange County Sheriff's Office makes two major drug busts

ORANGE COUNTY — Two major drug busts took place in Orange County. An Alfa Romeo packed with marijuana -- almost 100 pounds of it in plain view. The driver was stopped along the I-10 corridor. And another case involved a man arrested on federal heroin charges. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy