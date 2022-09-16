Read full article on original website
Related
I'm Convinced Everyone Will Be Wearing This "Outdated" Staple for Fall
When I say the words "denim skirt," your mind probably goes to a classic mini that often features cross-stitching where a pair of jeans would typically split. That description matches the most popular style over the past few years. I can still remember a time when I wouldn’t go more than a few days without wearing my denim mini. The times have changed as fashion designers push for longer hemlines, I'm convinced that the sleek maxi aesthetic that ruled the 1990s is going to be the name on everybody's hips. Fashion girls have agreed with them including the long silhouette in even their casual wardrobe.
Laura Harrier Wore the Easy Outfit I'm Planning on Wearing Once a Week This Fall
During New York Fashion Week, show attendees have a tendency to go above and beyond in the outfit department, showing up outside of the week's events in bold colors and even bolder silhouettes. But that's not the approach that Mike actress Laura Harrier chose, at least not for the Khaite show this season. Instead, she went the route of wearing an outfit that everyone, myself included, can easily mimic with pieces already in our wardrobes.
Margot Robbie Made Mango Look Like Prada With This Chic Three-Piece Suit
Ahead of the world premiere of her new film Amsterdam, Barbie actress Margot Robbie took an opportunity to play tricks with our minds when she wore a charcoal three-piece suit in NYC that looked to be Prada but is actually entirely from Mango. Adding to our initial suspicion, Robbie accessorized with point-toe pumps from the Italian label, as well as its now-iconic Cleo bag, both in black. In turn, she created the perfect brand-blurring combo.
Katie Holmes's $88 Necklace Is Absolutely My Next Jewelry Purchase
Katie Holmes is the queen of approachable style. While she sometimes surprises us with avant-garde looks, her everyday style is quite laid-back and easy to re-create. Case in point: her newest white-tank-top outfit. Photographed in New York City, Holmes wore the wardrobe staple layered under a button-down shirt, high-rise jeans, and four necklaces by BaubleBar.
RELATED PEOPLE
I'm the Co-Founder of a Legendary Beauty Brand—This Is My World
As an editor who's been working in the beauty industry for over a decade, I'll happily sit down with anyone who wants to talk makeup and skincare. Easy access to some of the best insider tips and tricks is a perk of the job, after all. But only on the most special of occasions do I get to pick the brain of a true industry mogul. Olivia Chantecaille is exactly that. The daughter of beauty-industry pioneer Sylvie Chantecaille (aka the woman who revolutionized the foundation game by creating foundation that actually looked like your skin), Olivia grew up spending school holidays in cosmetics labs with her mother. "I loved watching my mother develop new products," Olivia tells me. "She gave me the best education, and I'm quite discerning now. I have a real feel for textures, and I know immediately if a product is created with botanicals."
Blake Lively Just Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Micro Mini and 6-Inch Platforms
Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who are expecting their fourth child. Lively debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in a glittering micro minidress and towering six-inch platform heels, both by Valentino. Could there be a chicer way to announce the news? I certainly think not.
I Found a Bunch of Heels Under Two Inches That Are Just as Comfy as Flats
I distinctly remember my first time venturing out into the world in high heels. It was in high school, and my best friend and I naïvely set out around Boston in our flared jeans and pointy-toe pumps. How we thought we would be comfortable spending the day in these heels is beyond me. I cringe replaying the details in my head. The more we walked, the more we began clomping around awkwardly to relieve the pain. In fact, at one point, we overheard two guys behind us snickering, only to have them outpace us and say, “Nice heels, ladies,” as they walked by. We caved and ended up buying some cheap white sneakers on Newbury Street to make it through the rest of the day.
My Nordstrom Wish List Is a Mile Long, But These Fall Picks Are Taking Priority
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. One of my favorite things about living on the East Coast is experiencing the slow transition between seasons. I'm a West Coast native, so the only seasonal change I'm used to is when the weather goes from sunny to partly sunny. I'm not complaining, but fall in NYC is a bit more exciting, sartorially speaking. It gives me the chance to get creative with my personal style as I begin to layer up. While unpacking my knitwear and coats, I realized I was due for an upgrade. Don't get me wrong—I love timeless pieces, but with new seasons come new trends. Crescent-shaped shoulder bags, updated loafers, and moto-style outerwear have been piquing my interest as of late. And whenever I want to check out the latest, Nordstrom is my go-to. Here are the 30 items currently occupying my fall wish list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Amy Liu Is Modernizing the Beauty Industry Through Her Brand, Tower 28
Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Emily Carey Bids Adieu to Young Alicent in House of the Dragon
We have reached the halfway point of HBO Max’s House of the Dragon, which means the actors who play young Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower—Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively—will pass the baton to their (slightly) older counterparts, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke. Cue the tears. You could say we’ve grown attached to Hollywood newcomers, making the midseason transition a bittersweet one. Alcock and Carey have made a big impression over the last five episodes, effectively setting the tone for the rest of the show. In other words, D’Arcy and Cooke have some big shoes to fill. Before bidding adieu to Westeros’s most powerful young women, we caught up with Carey to talk about her whirlwind experience starring in one of this year’s biggest shows.
The Buzzy New Morris & Co. x PAIGE Collaboration Deserves Your Attention
Is there anything better than a classic fall look? I think not. But the latest Morris & Co. x PAIGE collaboration is stepping these staple looks up a notch with one-of-a-kind designs and patterns. Founded in 1861, Morris & Co. is an iconic British interiors brand specializing in whimsical hand-drawn prints that work beautifully in the home and now, in fashion. These British patterns paired with classic California silhouettes are the unexpected sources of inspiration behind the following five outfits. I included the sheer button-down I want to wear for every night out and a purple suit set that is bringing some serious edge to fall's otherwise basic apparel. In addition, you'll see PAIGE's must-have footwear and eco-friendly eyewear to complete every look. Keep scrolling for the five outfits inspired by this covetable collection.
And Now, a Bunch of Really Good Sweaters for Under $100
As much as I love summer, I have undeniably missed the soft embrace of a cozy knit sweater. Is there anything more delightful than walking outside when there is a crisp chill in the air—your hands wrapped around a warm latte, your boots crunching through the autumnal leaves, and your body wrapped in a When Harry Met Sally–inspired cable-knit sweater?
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0