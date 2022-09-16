Read full article on original website
Great Bend native opens massage studio in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
Suelter named grand marshal for Great Bend’s holiday parade
The City of Great Bend went to a new process in 2022 in determining who would serve as the grand marshal for the Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade in November. Accepting online forms until March 31, the public nominated deserving candidates to lead the holiday parade. The theme...
Hutch Fall Fest coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Even as the Kansas State Fair fades into the rearview mirror, coming up quickly is Hutch Fall Fest September 30 and October 1 in Downtown Hutchinson. Downtown Hutch, Hutch Rec, and the Downtown Hutchinson Rod Run are coming together for the second straight year for the event.
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Rod Run pre-registration deadline Sept. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is just one week left to pre-register for the 2022 Rod Run in downtown Hutchinson coming up September 30 and October 1. Pre-Registration for the 2022 Rod Run closes on September 26 at midnight. You can still participate by registering in person the day of...
Wheatland Electric hosting Cram the Van at Great Bend's Final Friday Sept. 30
Wheatland Electric will be hosting this year’s Cram the Van food drive at September’s Final Friday at Great Bend Alive Plaza on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend and help support the Community Food Bank of Barton County with a cash or can donation.
Live video feed available to watch Great Bend police station construction
Last week, city officials and contractors held the groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly $8.9 million Great Bend police station to be built at the 12th & Baker intersection. Last Friday morning, City Administrator Kendal Francis said citizens will be able to watch the construction of the 20,100 square-foot facility as a camera will broadcast the process.
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Great Bend Rec open for enrollment for fall activities
The Great Bend Recreation Commission has sent out their Fall Activity Guides. View a copy and enroll in an activity. Find a digital copy here: https://greatbendrec.com/activity-guide/. Three ways to enroll:. Online: www.greatbendrec.com. In-Person: 1214 Stone Street. Over-the-Phone: 620-793-3755 ext. 110.
RV Retailer acquires Great Bend’s Harper Camperland store
RV Retailer LLC announced the acquisition of Harper Camperland with two locations in Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas. Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, “We are excited to enter Kansas with Harper Camperland growing our store count to 106 across the nation. Kansas is one of the top 10 fastest growing RV states in terms of registrations with excellent RV demographics. Harper Camperland has served the Kansas markets since 1983 as one of the largest dealers in the state.”
New GB Rec Director: Recreation is different for everybody
The contract to become the next Great Bend Recreation Commission Executive Director was offered to Chris Umphres this past Monday. Going into his 17th year with the Recreation Commission, Umphres will replace Diann Henderson. Henderson has set her retirement date for Oct. 31. "I appreciate the board's faith in hiring...
Great Bend High's debate season underway
From Great Bend speech and debate coach Kim Heath... The sleek white Panther Activity Bus pulled to a stop just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning. A large group of sleepy but excited young Panthers had gathered outside GBHS for the two-hour trek to Garden City for the opening weekend of the debate season. Fourteen novice debaters loaded their laptops and file boxes onto the bus and prepared to face their first policy debate competitors from Garden City, Dodge City, and Liberal, Hugoton and Ottawa. While a thunderstorm battered the city of Great Bend, our young debaters were battering the competition out west. By 7 p.m. Saturday evening, the storms had passed, and the Panther debate team returned home with a total record of 16 wins and 5 losses, and five of the top six places.
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Fresh fruits and veggie program now in all USD 428 elementary schools
Move over green beans and carrots, there are more exciting fruits and vegetables on the way. USD 428 Great Bend Director of Food Services Kristy Alvord recently secured a grant to continue the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program in the district's elementary schools starting in October. The program is part of the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) fight against childhood obesity.
Traffic flow to change at 10th & Harrison during traffic light repair
Great Bend city crews will be replacing a damaged traffic light Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the intersection of 10th Street and Harrison Street. The light was damaged from a wind storm last December. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said the pole was replaced Monday and the lights will be...
Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (9/19)
Sept. 19 - 6:30 p.m. The council meeting will be livestreamed for the public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2....
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Safety on the Farm
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, September 13, indicates an ever-increasing expansion of extreme and exceptional drought eastward toward Barton County. Currently the outlook is past grim for fall wheat planting in much of the state. The six to ten-day outlook (September 20 to 24) indicates a 60 to 80% chance of above normal temperatures and normal to a 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation which isn’t much to begin with. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (September 22 to 28) indicates our area a 50 to 60% chance of above temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of below normal precipitation.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
KDOT's recommended option for US 56 expansion near Great Bend
The expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, is a high-priority project for the Kansas Department of Transportation. Turning 2.3 miles of the highway into a four-lane expressway went through KDOT’s local consult process and a public meeting Thursday in Great Bend. Several KDOT representatives were on hand at the Great Bend Events Center answering the public’s questions and presenting plans for the expansion.
Hutchinson Clinic with new PET/CT scanner
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic recently installed a new Digital Positron Emission Computed Tomography Scanner, or PET/CT scanner. The new scanner improves the quality of images, dramatically enhancing the ability to detect and monitor internal organs or tissue that have suffered damage through injury or disease, allowing providers to chart the best treatment course for their patients.
