Junior League Of Dallas Wraps Up Week-Long Celebration Of Its 100 Years Of Service To The Dallas Community With Centennial Gala On April 23

The Junior League of Dallas (JLD) hosted its Centennial Gala, presented by the Sewell Family, on April 23, in the Chantilly Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. The 1920s Art Nouveau-inspired soirée was the celebration of the century, serving as the exciting conclusion to the League’s week-long celebration of its 100 years of service to the Dallas community. The evening featured a VIP cocktail reception sponsored by Tolleson Wealth Management, a seated dinner, dancing, a big board auction and a raffle.
Dallas Observer

Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas

People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Gallery: The Dallas Arboretum Kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month With Quinceañera Fashion

On September 10, the Dallas Arboretum kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by welcoming dozens of young women to model their Quinceañera best. Performers included Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, as well as cooking demonstrations, food, and other local vendors. The guests strolled the garden to the music of Mariachi Rosas Divinas, the first all-female mariachi band in North Texas. Here were scenes from the day.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

A Bluffview Gem With a Beautiful Backyard Retreat

Just northeast of the iconic Bachman Lake, Bluffview is a haven for both quaint American architecture and arresting natural views. This northern Dallas neighborhood is near University Park and Preston Hollow. Therefore, it features easy access to dining, entertainment, and the greatest shopping our city has to offer. For those who like the best of both worlds, this slice of paradise combines open air with avenues of excitement.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Organization Invests $3 Million in South Dallas

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas kicked off its 98th annual campaign with $3 million in investment for three North Texas companies. The three local recipients of United Way’s Centennial fundraising campaign were Dallas-based Comerica Bank and Trinity Industries and Plano-based Frito-Lay. Each organization will receive $1 million to support ongoing efforts to improve education, income, and health in Southern Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$7.6 Million Texas Ranch Up for Sale

A Texas ranch with more than 100 acres of pristine real estate west of Fort Worth was recently put on the market. The “Dolce Vita” or “Good Life” Ranch is a sprawling 130-acre property located approximately an hour and a half from Dallas and only 30 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, in the Park County city of Weatherford, Texas. Dolce Vita Ranch was listed for $7.6 million and is considered a model property for any landowner, rancher, or architecture enthusiast.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

$43 Million University Park Mansion Hits Market

A University Park mansion is hitting the market at $43 million. The 23,688-square-foot home occupies 6915 Baltimore Drive in the Volk Estates Neighborhood and is the most expensive listing in North Texas. The home was custom-made and designed by Richard Drummond Davis for Christy Thompson, daughter of the late oil...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

A North Richland Hills resident recently claimed a scratch-off ticket prize worth $1 million. The Texas Lottery Commission announced on Thursday the top prize-winning ticket was claimed in the Texas Lottery game Ultimate 7s. The winner, who has decided to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at a Kroger store located...
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE

