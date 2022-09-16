ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

appenmedia.com

Redistricting process to refine Fulton County attendance zones

ATLANTA — Parents and students will get a first glimpse of potential school attendance zones for next year during the second round of redistricting meetings set for Oct 3 at Alpharetta High School. The public will have an opportunity to review early plans and provide feedback on the draft...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Councilwoman throws 'Hail Mary' for Housing Authority funds

ROSWELL, Ga. — City Councilwoman Lee Hills reassured members of the Roswell Housing Authority that the city is committed to helping elderly residents at a condemned public housing development find new homes. Hills’ update on the city’s efforts to resolve the crisis came at the agency’s monthly meeting held...
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Aurora Cineplex Birthday Bash--BOGO Day & Free Carnival-Sun Sept 18th

Sunday Sept 18th— It’s Aurora’s 12th annual BIRTHDAY BASH (10am-8pm)!. BOGO MOVIES, MINI GOLF, AND CONCESSIONS-- 10am-8pm!. Buy One, Get One Free- Movies, Concessions and Mini Golf all day!. **(Outdoor mini golf is weather permitting.) 12-4pm--FREE CARNIVAL. (Giant Inflatables, Aurora Archery, & more.) * Free Balloon Artist.
ROSWELL, GA
appenmedia.com

Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration

The Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration will be held on September 18th, 2022 from 1-4:30pm at the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center - home of the Stage Door Theater and Spruill Art Center (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338). This free event will provide the community with an opportunity to experience performances, art and food from various countries.
DUNWOODY, GA

