One Killed, Three Hurt in Fiery Solo-Car Accident near Cloud Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:00 a.m., near Riggs Road and Cloud Road on September 10th. According to police, Tessema was driving a vehicle with three occupants when he lost control and failed to negotiate a turn. As a result, the vehicle skidded into oncoming lanes before striking a brick wall and electrical equipment. The vehicle then rolled onto a cell tower control station, sparking a fire which spread to the vehicle. As a result of the collision, Rodriguez became trapped in the vehicle, leaving him with critical injuries.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO