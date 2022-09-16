ATLANTA - Bellarmine University's Gabby Brissett picked up the first weekly ASUN honor of the season by a Knight when the league announced she was named Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. Austin Peay's Mikayla Powell, Jacksonville's Kariana Ayala-Drew, and FGCU's Chelsey Lockey joined Brissett on the ASUN Conference's weekly accolade list. Powell (Player), Ayala-Drew (Defensive Player) and Brissett (Freshman) all earned the first awards of their careers while Lockey secured her second Setter of the Week recognition of the season.

