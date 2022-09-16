ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

bellarmine.edu

Brissett tabbed as ASUN Freshman of the Week

ATLANTA - Bellarmine University's Gabby Brissett picked up the first weekly ASUN honor of the season by a Knight when the league announced she was named Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. Austin Peay's Mikayla Powell, Jacksonville's Kariana Ayala-Drew, and FGCU's Chelsey Lockey joined Brissett on the ASUN Conference's weekly accolade list. Powell (Player), Ayala-Drew (Defensive Player) and Brissett (Freshman) all earned the first awards of their careers while Lockey secured her second Setter of the Week recognition of the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to meet Purdue Fort Wayne in nonconference home matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team will shift back into nonconference play when the Knights host Purdue Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. (ET) Tuesday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (2-3-1) and Purdue Fort Wayne (1-4-2) have met once in the Division-I era. Last season, the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
bellarmine.edu

Field hockey hangs tough, ends weekend with loss at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Coming off its first win, Bellarmine field hockey challenged Big Ten foe Michigan State, but the Spartans pulled away late for a 3-1 victory on Sunday afternoon. Starting fast has been a common theme for the Knights – for the third consecutive game, they scored...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Own goal haunts men's soccer in 1-0 loss to UCA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early own goal doomed an otherwise solid effort by the Bellarmine University men's soccer team as the Knights fell 1-0 to Central Arkansas in ASUN action Saturday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. The own goal occurred in the 10th minute. Karim Diao of Central...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Grover Page Classic next up for Knights

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's golf team is back in action Monday and Tuesday competing at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee. The tournament is hosted by UT-Martin at the Jackson Country Club. For the Knights, the tournament will be the second of the season after opening last week...
JACKSON, TN
bellarmine.edu

Knights turn in epic comeback to defeat Salukis in five sets

CARBONDALE, Ill.—In a match that definitely earned the "instant classic" moniker, the Bellarmine Knights volleyball team pulled out an incredible come-from-behind victory over the host Southern Illinois Salukis 3-2 in the final contest of the Salukis Invitational. Bellarmine claimed the tourney title by winning the fifth set 27-25 when Ashley Nordmann and Kylie VanHoy combined on a block to secure the victory on the Knights' ninth match point.
LOUISVILLE, KY

