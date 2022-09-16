Read full article on original website
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline
Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
Illinois Woman Finds Son Put Up For Adoption Thanks To Social Media
Social media can be daunting at times, filled with negativity and misinformation. This isn't always the case as it can be a handy tool. In some cases, the various platforms can create life-changing moments of positivity. An Illinois mother reunited with her son whom she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago is a prime example.
Downtown Rockford holds Midwest’s longest-running art fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 75 vendors and artists came out for the Midwest’s longest-running art fair on Saturday. The 74th “Greenwich Village Art Fair” was held in Downtown Rockford, which benefitted the Rockford Art Museum. There were food trucks, live music and a local vendor marketplace in addition to the art. Organizers said that […]
Amazon Is Closing Fulfillment Centers In Illinois, And Nationwide
I'm sure you'll have no trouble remembering what things were like during the beginning to middle stages of the pandemic. Many of us were stuck at home and decided to occupy our time doing lots and lots of online shopping, which the folks at Amazon.com really appreciated. As a matter...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Illinois Brewery Kicks off Oktoberfest with Impressive German Flavor
If you can't hop on a plane and get to Germany for Oktoberfest, no worries, just Uber on over to downtown Rockford. I will never understand Oktoberfest. It's not spelled right and it starts in September. Let's see what Google has to say about it. According to Google... and Britannica,...
Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline
Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge
Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
foxlake.org
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Suburban ‘Sears house’ family: ‘It’s the memories inside that are most treasured’
Roberta Reed has lived in the same Sears house in Crystal Lake since 1967. Sears sold tens of thousands of homes in the first half of the 20th century. Now, the Crystal Lake Historical Preservation Commission may name the house a landmark.
WIFR
Greenwich Village Art Fair returns for the 74th time
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Art Museum has kept a creative tradition going for 74 years now. The Greenwich Village Art Fair allows artists to show off their talents to community members. Established in 1948, this is the longest-running art fair of its kind in the Midwest. All artwork...
A website ranked what Illinois is Best at and Worst at in the US
What does Illinois do better than any other state in the US? And What does Illinois do worst than any other state in the US? One website set out to answer these questions, and in my opinion, they came up with some decent answers. The website rd.com, Readers Digest, set...
Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station
Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
2022 Halloween Trick or Treat Times for the Rockford Area
Here are the 2022 Halloween Trick or Treating hours for the greater Rockford area. We’re adding times as they are released. If a time is in italics, we’re waiting for confirmation. Halloween Trick or Treating Times. Saturday, October 29, 2022. Roscoe: 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Forreston:...
