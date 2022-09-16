Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) quest for true love in Season 3 and 4 of What We Do In The Shadows has caused plenty of collateral damage. From the destruction of wannabe-human vampires running a self-help cult to the dozens of ex-wives and husbands Nandor revived only to send back into the ether, it’s clear by now that Nandor’s quest for “love” is an unfulfilled, selfish endeavor. We come to see this most clearly in Season 4 in Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), the only one of Nandor’s dozens of spouses he keeps around after reviving. Unlike many of his other wishes, Marwa actually sticks around for more than one episode — but we never get the chance to really know her. Even though Nandor claims she’s the wife he loved the most, he doesn’t seem to care much about her as a person. Over the course of the season, we come to see how selfish Nandor’s actions are, but Marwa herself doesn’t get a resolution.

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO