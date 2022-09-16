Read full article on original website
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
How Cate Blanchett Pitched Her Own Episode of 'Documentary Now!' Season 4
As Season 53 – or Season 4, who’s counting – of the acclaimed series Documentary Now! approaches its premiere date, fans of the comedy series are eager to know as much as they can about the upcoming episodes, as well as what ideas were contemplated when putting the new season together. During this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, in which the series had an early screening of the two-part premiere episode "Soldier of Illusion", Collider sat down with series co-creator Fred Armisen and producers Alex Buono and Rhys Thomas to talk about the show.
Brie Larson Shares 'Fast X' Character Details in New Set Images
Brie Larson has accelerated excitement around her role in her upcoming role in Fast X. The Captain Marvel star has revealed her character's name for the tenth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise is officially Tess. Sharing two behind-the-scenes images from the set on Twitter, Larson beamed as she showed off a sign with her much-awaited character name. A second image showed her badass boots propped against a chair adorning the name. Just in case there was any doubt, she captioned the post, "Name reveal," for good measure.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine:' 10 Times Jake and Boyle Were Major Friendship Goals
The "toitest" duo on the groundbreaking detective sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), have numerous moments that inspire the strongest feeling of camaraderie and love! They are as close as two modern men can possibly be; the best part of all, they’re proud of it.
How Does the 'Vampire Academy' Series Differ From the Novels?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Peacock series, Vampire Academy. For those die-hard fans of the popular Vampire Academy book series by Richelle Mead, the new release of the TV adaptation was an exciting moment. After the major flop of the 2014 film adaptation of the same name, fans have been jonesing for a loyal remake. But have we received it? For those book loyalists, the answer would be absolutely not. Showrunner Julie Plec has a habit of creating adaptations that majorly deviate from the original source material, take Vampire Diaries for example. That’s not to say it’s a poor show, but if you’re looking for something even remotely resembling the original novels, this isn’t it.
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
Why 'PRIMAL's Spear and Fang Are the Perfect Man & Beast Duo
Genndy Tartakovsky's PRIMAL indulges in the ludicrously pulp appeal of a caveman riding atop a tyrannosaurus rex into battle against a veritable animal kingdom of prehistoric monstrosities and sword-clad conquerors. The series is built entirely on the relationship between neanderthal Spear (Aaron LaPlante) and reptilian apex-predator Fang as they have each other's backs and survive the savage world around them. PRIMAL is a story about survival and the persevering strength of loyalty, in doing so perfecting the archetypal man-and-beast friendship demonstrated by Spear and Fang.
'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 4 Missed an Opportunity With Marwa
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) quest for true love in Season 3 and 4 of What We Do In The Shadows has caused plenty of collateral damage. From the destruction of wannabe-human vampires running a self-help cult to the dozens of ex-wives and husbands Nandor revived only to send back into the ether, it’s clear by now that Nandor’s quest for “love” is an unfulfilled, selfish endeavor. We come to see this most clearly in Season 4 in Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), the only one of Nandor’s dozens of spouses he keeps around after reviving. Unlike many of his other wishes, Marwa actually sticks around for more than one episode — but we never get the chance to really know her. Even though Nandor claims she’s the wife he loved the most, he doesn’t seem to care much about her as a person. Over the course of the season, we come to see how selfish Nandor’s actions are, but Marwa herself doesn’t get a resolution.
From The Coens to The Duffers: 10 of The Best Filmmaker Sibling Duos
More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.
How to Watch 'The Cleaning Lady' Season 2
Get ready for the guns, cash, and blood to flow again in Sin City as The Cleaning Lady returns with the upcoming second season. After first premiering in January 2022, the show quickly became one of the best-performing new series of the year. It's a testament to the show's creator Miranda Kwok, who made such an engaging story that has a South-Asian female lead and family at the center of it all. The series also highlights the socially relevant crisis of the treatment of undocumented immigrants and the struggle for healthcare, especially in the US.
'Cobra Kai': Who's the Best Dad in the Dojo, Johnny or Daniel?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. The new season of Cobra Kai is finally here, and we couldn't be happier about it! Season 5 took our heroes further than they'd ever gone before. With Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) now in charge of the ever-expanding Cobra Kai, aiming to make his dojo a worldwide household name, the threat of aggressive "no mercy" karate is real. But, despite his rise to prominence across the San Fernando Valley, Silver wasn't able to overcome the combined efforts of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and their band of merry Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang students.
Did Viserys Make the Right Choice by Firing Otto Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.The Hand of the King is one of the most important positions in Westeros. In Game of Thrones, we see wise men pay the price for the loyalty of their service. After investigating Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) affairs, Ned Stark is executed by his son, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). Joffrey’s grandfather, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), is later forced to guide his ignorant grandson into making decisions that will benefit the realm. Even though Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) seemingly gets everything that he ever wanted when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) makes him Hand of the Queen, he is forced to watch the woman he believed in slip into madness.
‘Dalíland’ Review: Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller Are Salvador Dalí in This Banal Biopic | TIFF 2022
The late surrealist artist Salvador Dalí was many things. He was a painter, a filmmaker, and, especially in his later years, the center of social attention in New York City. It is in this 1973 world where director Mary Harron’s Dalíland primarily sets itself as we observe an older Dalí (Ben Kingsley) through the eyes of a young gallery assistant named James (Christopher Briney). Writer John Walsh’s screenplay provides some occasional flashbacks where both detachedly observe the artist in his younger years, played by a yet-to-be-fully mustached Ezra Miller, though the main focus often is less about Dalí and more about the characters that surround him. Central to this is his wife Gala (Barbara Sukowa) who serves as both his primary supporter and, as we come to learn, one of the many that may be using him.
'Susie Searches': Alex Wolff Explains Why Kiersey Clemons Is One of His Favorite Scene Partners
If movies that explore social media and insta-fame’s impact on society can be considered a rising sub-genre, consider it a new personal favorite. We just saw Not Okay excel with a story about a young woman desperate for followers who opts to flat-out lie about having lived through a bombing and now Sophia Kargman is making a big impression exploring similar themes through her feature directorial debut, Susie Searches.
Who is Calling to Isildur in ‘The Rings of Power’?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.In the past couple of episodes of The Rings of Power, viewers were given quite a bit of insight into the character of Isidur (Maxim Baldry). Many of his actions so far have shown his stubbornness and somewhat defiant nature. There seems to be a desire to please his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), and retain the honor of his family by joining the Sea Guard, but his desire for a different life seems to be overriding his fealty to his family's legacy. There have been a few clues as to what this other life he wants may be, but the most mysterious clue of them all is the voice that whispers to him from the island while he’s out on sea training for the Sea Guard. The true identity behind these whispers hasn’t been revealed yet, but with all that Isildur’s gone through so far, there are some strong indications of the meaning behind it.
How To Watch 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde’s transition into a critically acclaimed director has been one for the books. The actress made her directorial debut with the 2019 coming-of-age buddy comedy film, Booksmart. The film starred Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), and Kaitlyn Dever (Dear Evan Hansen), as two accomplished but unpopular graduating high schoolers who decide to finally break the rules and party on their last day of classes. Booksmart was met with huge critical acclaim and received nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and more. So, when it was announced that Wilde was making another film, everyone could not wait to know more about the film.
Why Do We Love Kevin Smith Movies?
The first person to tell you that Kevin Smith movies aren't particularly good and only seem to be made for himself is probably Kevin Smith. After a series of films that didn’t seem to light critics or the box office on fire, Smith started to focus on his own interests and fanbase. Starting with his 2010 movie Red State, he's been frequently releasing his films in a roadshow model, where he brings the movie to your town and screens it along with a post-movie Q&A. It's like he's bringing a Gen X-themed circus to town, and he's currently in the middle of touring his latest film, Clerks III, in this exact format. It’s hard to not get swept up in the moment when surrounded by a litany of people that are excited to laugh and have a good time. It’s almost like going to a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
