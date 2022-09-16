Read full article on original website
Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca Alice (Lehman) VanPelt, 82, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at her home with her loving family around her. Rebecca was born on September 27, 1939 in Dayton, Virginia, a daughter of Lester and Margaret (Beery) Lehman. She was...
Alden Gary Young, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Alden Gary Young, Sr. will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Young departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022. The family will receive...
Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Irene Mead Doyle, age 73, previously of Andover, Ohio, died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Warren, Ohio. She was born on April 16, 1949, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Rev. Millard Wilmer Mead and Janet Wilma (Hummell) Mead. Jacque was a 1967...
Anthony J. Marando, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. Marando, Jr., 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his home with family at his side after an extended illness. He was born September 19, 1935, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Mittiga) Marando.
William J. Stratton, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Stratton, “Bill”, 71 of Salem, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Satuday, September 17. He was born in Salem on May 11, 1951 to parents William and Matilda (Krizay) Stratton. Bill enjoyed going fishing, hunting and being...
Carol Barlis, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was born to Emil and Amelia (Molly) Schock on May 16, 1944 in Garrison, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her father, mother and beloved sister, Marlene Koelzer. Carol graduated...
Elizabeth Ann Woods, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Carson Woods, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, where she had been a resident for many years. She was born March 25, 1926, in Youngstown, to Amy Nelson Carson...
John Michael Hynes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Hynes, Sr., 79, passed away with his family at his side, Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. John, affectionately known as Mike, was born December 6, 1942, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of...
Ronald Lambert, Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lambert, 64, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hospice House. He was born December 16, 1957 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Orville and Doris (Cook) Lambert. He married the former Kim Dunbar on October 29, 1976. Ronald...
Garry James Jenkins, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Garry James Jenkins, 78 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born February 9, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Elburn A. and Dolores E. (Scott) Jenkins. Garry earned his Bachelor of Arts...
Martin F. Waite, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martin F. Waite, 82, died Sunday September 18, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1940 in Wheatland, Pennsylvania a son of Stanley J. and Grace Papp Waite and was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Waite, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic...
Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles J. Donchatz, Sr., 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Charles was born October 31, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Mary Forjan Donchatz. He was a graduate of the Rayen School and proudly served his country in the United...
Jack Gysegem, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Gysegem, “Jack”, 86, passed away very peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, September 15 at Shepherd of the Valley Liberty where he had resided this past year during a period of declining health. Jack was born January 31,...
Rebecca “Becky” (Evans) Ezar, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rebecca “Becky” Evans Ezar, age 51, currently of Poland, died suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 26, 1970, in Salem, a daughter of David and Nancy Bortner Evans. Becky was a 1988 graduate of Columbiana...
Marjorie J. Roessler, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie J. Roessler, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic. She was born June 10, 1941 in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Plaoma (Schisler) Roessler. Marge was a 1959 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School. Marge was employed at Black Hawk...
Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Together Again Forever. Patricia “Pat” Siembieda, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022, exactly one year after her beloved husband of 61 years, Donald “Don” Siembieda. Patricia was born on June 29, 1940, in Youngstown, the daughter of the...
Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence E. Connelly, Jr., 81 of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Friday morning, September 16, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Lawrence was born July 1, 1941 in Warren, a son of the late Lawrence E. and Lelia (Boyd) Connelly, Sr. and was a...
Martha Jane Knapp, North Jackson, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (King) Knapp, 77, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Antonine Village in the company of her family. Jane was born on February 1, 1945, in North Jackson, Ohio, the first child of Daniel Eli and Shirley Jean (Davis)...
Patricia A. Musitano, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia A. Musitano, 89 died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Arrangements are being handled by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.
