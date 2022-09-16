ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

FanNation Fastball

Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch

With a 3-for-4 day in Milwaukee Sunday, Aaron Judge not only hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but he boosted his batting average to .316, one point behind Luis Arráez for the American League batting title. Judge leads the American League in home runs (59) and RBI (127) with two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.
BRONX, NY
Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops

BALTIMORE -- The Tigers’ search for a new front office leader has concluded, with the club announcing on Monday that Giants GM Scott Harris will be Detroit’s new president of baseball operations. Harris, 36, fills the vacancy left when Detroit parted ways with vice president/general manager Al Avila...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth

For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
QUEENS, NY
AllClemson

Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record

Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived.  The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record ...
