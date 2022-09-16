Read full article on original website
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB・
New York Yankees Aaron Judge's American League Triple Crown Watch
With a 3-for-4 day in Milwaukee Sunday, Aaron Judge not only hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, but he boosted his batting average to .316, one point behind Luis Arráez for the American League batting title. Judge leads the American League in home runs (59) and RBI (127) with two and a half weeks remaining in the regular season.
MLB power rankings: Dodgers are baseball's first to 100 wins. Who's going to join them?
The Dodgers and Astros have been here before, but the Mets (1988) and Braves (2003) can reach 100 wins too.
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. To make room on
MLB
Tigers hire SF GM Harris to lead baseball ops
BALTIMORE -- The Tigers’ search for a new front office leader has concluded, with the club announcing on Monday that Giants GM Scott Harris will be Detroit’s new president of baseball operations. Harris, 36, fills the vacancy left when Detroit parted ways with vice president/general manager Al Avila...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax & Fernando Valenzuela Set Shutout Records, Hideo Nomo Throws No-Hitter, Joe Torre Announces Retirement
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a long line of star pitchers and on this day in franchise history, those stars shined a little brighter throughout the years. On Sept. 17, 1963, Dodgers ace Sandy Koufax pitched a shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sportsman’s Park while giving up just four hits.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mets’ postseason berth
For the first time since 2016, the New York Mets are heading to the MLB Playoffs. The team clinched their postseason berth on Monday night following a 7-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. While the Mets have been dealing with the surging Atlanta Braves while also working through some struggles...
Tigers Name Giants GM Scott Harris President of Baseball Operations
The Detroit Tigers are naming San Francisco general manger and former Chicago Cubs assistant general manager Scott Harris as the club's new president of baseball operations. He will be formally introduced at a press conference at Comerica Park Tuesday.
Spencer Strider Sets New MLB Record
Open up the Major League Baseball record books and make some changes. Spencer Strider has arrived. The former Clemson pitcher and Atlanta Braves starter recorded his 200th strikeout in just 130 innings pitched, a new MLB record. Strider passed Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, who set the record ...
MLB・
