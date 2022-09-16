Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events Calendar: Ironman, The Music Man and Oktoberfest
HIP-HOP Take a hip-hop masterclass from Stevo Jones, a choreographer from Los Angeles, California. Jones, whose credits include The Weeknd, Becky G and more, will teach an intermediate level open class at North Augusta School of Dance on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through an Eventbrite page for $40 per person. To learn more, visit the Eventbrite page.
The Post and Courier
Aiken Center for the Arts partners with local artist, author in residencies
Aiken Center for the Arts is partnering with local artists and the Aiken County Public School District with grant funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission to enrich students through artist and author residencies. Local artists Walter B. Curry, Jr., Ed.D. and Makenzye Barfield will be sharing history and culture...
WRDW-TV
Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart has officially kicked off in downtown Augusta. It is the biggest event in downtown Augusta, attracting almost 95,000 people. Friday was the first day of Arts in the Heart of Augusta, and the crowds did not disappoint. Families from all around were...
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit in Graniteville on Saturday
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit will be open for the viewing public on Saturday, September 17th. The exhibit will take place at Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. According to organizers, the 83-foot tractor-trailer travels the […]
The Post and Courier
Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 19-25
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 19-25. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 594 Callaway Drive – $592,800. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood: Horse...
thelakemurraynews.net
Columbia offering free pet adoptions
Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
The Post and Courier
International duo to perform free concert in Aiken
Internationally renowned classical concert ensemble Duo Beaux Arts will perform a free concert in Aiken on Sept. 24. The program will feature solo and duet masterworks by Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Mendelssohn. Highlights include Fantasy in F minor by Schubert, Beethoven's Rondo, and Mendelssohn's Allegro Brilliant. International competition winning ensemble...
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: Aiken County Animal Shelter excellent example of doing things right
My friend Linda and I recently visited the Aiken County Animal Shelter to drop off some donations We were there right at opening time and received a very warm welcome. I asked Kathy, a representative of FOTAS, if we could walk through and look at the dogs and pups, to which she graciously agreed.
The Post and Courier
SPCA Albrecht Center waives adoption fees through September
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society, two organizations with the same goal of saving animal lives, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. All fees will be waived until the end of...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry
NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
WRDW-TV
Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by clear, mild nights will continue to be the theme through the weekend, then a bit of a September heat wave moves in for the upcoming work week. The dry pattern will continue as well with no rain at all in the forecast for at least the next week.
Johnston, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Johnston. The Newberry Academy volleyball team will have a game with Wardlaw Academy on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Newberry Academy volleyball team will have a game with Wardlaw Academy on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
Never forget: Tunnel to Towers Sept. 11 mobile exhibit visits Aiken County
The fire truck and police vehicles weren't on the scene of an emergency at the Christian Heritage Church, instead, they were making sure that Aiken County never forgets those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department partnered with Murphy Auto Group to bring the Tunnel...
coladaily.com
Lexington native Meera Bhonslé ready to represent SC in Miss USA competition
On October 3, a lifelong dream will come true for a Lexington girl as she represents South Carolina on the Miss USA pageant stage. Meera Bhonslé is a first-generation American, a University of South Carolina graduate and a former Cola Daily staff writer, and she is now Miss SC USA.
Soda City Biz WIRE
First Class of SRMC Students Graduates Nuclear Training at Savannah River Site
AIKEN, S.C. — The first 36 Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate students graduated from Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) training program this summer. The program, a partnership between Aiken Technical College (ATC) and the Savannah River Site (SRS) liquid waste contractor, is SRMC’s first class in this new program.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina
Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
WRDW-TV
AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
