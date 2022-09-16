ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

The Post and Courier

CSRA Events Calendar: Ironman, The Music Man and Oktoberfest

HIP-HOP Take a hip-hop masterclass from Stevo Jones, a choreographer from Los Angeles, California. Jones, whose credits include The Weeknd, Becky G and more, will teach an intermediate level open class at North Augusta School of Dance on Sept. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through an Eventbrite page for $40 per person. To learn more, visit the Eventbrite page.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken Center for the Arts partners with local artist, author in residencies

Aiken Center for the Arts is partnering with local artists and the Aiken County Public School District with grant funding from the South Carolina Arts Commission to enrich students through artist and author residencies. Local artists Walter B. Curry, Jr., Ed.D. and Makenzye Barfield will be sharing history and culture...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arts in the Heart kicks off in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arts in the Heart has officially kicked off in downtown Augusta. It is the biggest event in downtown Augusta, attracting almost 95,000 people. Friday was the first day of Arts in the Heart of Augusta, and the crowds did not disappoint. Families from all around were...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit in Graniteville on Saturday

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit will be open for the viewing public on Saturday, September 17th. The exhibit will take place at Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M. until 3 P.M. According to organizers, the 83-foot tractor-trailer travels the […]
GRANITEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County Aug. 19-25

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for Aug. 19-25. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 594 Callaway Drive – $592,800. Graniteville 29829. Neighborhood: Horse...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Columbia offering free pet adoptions

Columbia Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions September 16 – 21. “We are looking forward to participating in this year’s annual Clear the Shelters event. Clear the Shelters is a great opportunity for shelter pets to find homes and it also helps ease capacity issues in local shelters. All adoptions will be free for the duration of the event, September 16 – September 21, making this the perfect opportunity to adopt,” said Victoria Riles Columbia Animal Services Superintendent.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

International duo to perform free concert in Aiken

Internationally renowned classical concert ensemble Duo Beaux Arts will perform a free concert in Aiken on Sept. 24. The program will feature solo and duet masterworks by Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann and Mendelssohn. Highlights include Fantasy in F minor by Schubert, Beethoven's Rondo, and Mendelssohn's Allegro Brilliant. International competition winning ensemble...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Aiken County Animal Shelter excellent example of doing things right

My friend Linda and I recently visited the Aiken County Animal Shelter to drop off some donations We were there right at opening time and received a very warm welcome. I asked Kathy, a representative of FOTAS, if we could walk through and look at the dogs and pups, to which she graciously agreed.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

SPCA Albrecht Center waives adoption fees through September

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and Best Friends Animal Society, two organizations with the same goal of saving animal lives, are teaming up for another adoption campaign to encourage people to choose to adopt, not buy, their next pet. All fees will be waived until the end of...
AIKEN, SC
Newberry Observer

“Meltdown in Dixie” screening in Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Center for Creative Partnerships will coordinate a series of public screenings and discussions of the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” (2021). This film examines the complexities of race and Southern culture through the story of a battle over display of a Confederate flag in Orangeburg. The first screening took place at the Hanahan Ampitheater in Berkeley on Saturday, June 11, 2022. S.C. Humanities supported the documentary “Meltdown in Dixie” with a major grant and has also supported this film discussion series with a major grant.
NEWBERRY, SC
WRDW-TV

Bus line launches express routes from Augusta, elsewhere in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Megabus has partnered with Southeastern Stages to add more than a dozen cities that can be reached from Augusta without changing buses. The new routes will leave from the Augusta Transit Center at 1546 Broad St. Also served by the new route will be:. Aiken, S.C.,...
AUGUSTA, GA
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
Soda City Biz WIRE

First Class of SRMC Students Graduates Nuclear Training at Savannah River Site

AIKEN, S.C. — The first 36 Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate students graduated from Savannah River Mission Completion’s (SRMC) training program this summer. The program, a partnership between Aiken Technical College (ATC) and the Savannah River Site (SRS) liquid waste contractor, is SRMC’s first class in this new program.
AIKEN, SC
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia Has to Bring Their Own Air Conditioning to South Carolina

Home field advantages in the Southeastern conference start with the raucous home crowds. No matter the place you travel too, it's ear-splitting loud. Though the noise, that's just the surface level of what takes place in some of these stadiums and atmospheres down South.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

AU Health tightens overnight access by visitors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has changed after-hours hospital access in an effort to enhance safety for patients and team members. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily and on weekends/holidays, visitors will enter AU Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia through Entrance F, which is next to the Emergency Department on Harper Street.
AUGUSTA, GA

