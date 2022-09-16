Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Sony Pictures Announces A New Karate Kid Movie, But Delays Kraven The Hunter
Sony Pictures released their 2023-2024 theatrical release schedule and announced that a new Karate Kid film was scheduled to open on June 7, 2024. Sony also delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web. Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson will now be released on October 6,...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Episode 6 Trailer Shows A Massive Change For The Fantasy Show
HBO's House of the Dragon is now past the midway point in its first season, and things are really heating up. A trailer for Episode 6 has landed, showing a massive change for the Game of Thrones prequel. Spoilers for House of the Dragon follow below. The trailer confirms that...
Gamespot
Will Avatar 2 Be A Success 13 Years After The First? "I Guess We're Going To Find Out," Director Says
James Cameron's Avatar is the highest-grossing movie in history, but the 2009 film didn't get a sequel right away. In fact, the sequel, The Way of Water, is only hitting theaters this year, some 13 years after the original. So does Cameron think the huge gap will be a problem? Speaking to The New York Times, Cameron said he initially had concerns that audiences might not care as much after so many years, but the first teaser trailer had nearly 150 million views in its first day. Despite that fast success with the trailer, Cameron said he's not sure The Way of Water will find a big audience again.
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake
Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Dragon Quest Treasures Preorder Guide: Bonuses, Release Date, And More
Dragon Quest Treasures, a spin-off game from the iconic JPRG series, is slated to release on December 9 for Nintendo Switch. If you’re eager to check out the unique adventure, preorders have officially opened and come with a slew of bonus content. Here’s what you need to know about Dragon Quest Treasures preorders before reserving a copy.
Gamespot
Keanu Reeves Constantine Movie Gets Sequel Almost 20 Years Later
It's been a strange few months for Warner Bros. since the merger with Discovery took place. The company has rearranged its superhero movie block, shelved movies outright, and now has greenlit a sequel to the 2005 Constantine movie starring Keanu Reeves 17 years later. Deadline is reporting that the studio...
Gamespot
TimeLine Walker Dark World
Sign In to follow. Follow TimeLine Walker Dark World, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2019: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and controversies surrounding the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. From Santa Claus to giant teddy bears, Infinity Ward went no hold barred into their easter eggs for Modern Warfare 2019. Although Call of Duty Games can get a reputation for being “thrown together” because of their yearly release schedule, the 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare proves that Infinity Ward could put together a new style of Call of Duty game with a well planned year full of map, modes, and weapon releases. The level of detail, fun, and goofy secrets throughout the game elevate the entire experience to something more than just “another Call of Duty game.” In fact, The animations and attention to detail were so well done that both Call of Duty Cold War and Call of Duty Vanguard kept the same animations. It’s been a blast uncovering the intricacies and secrets of development and the controversies and hidden treasures surrounding the game itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Memory's Abyss Chapter Zero
We have no news or videos for Memory's Abyss Chapter Zero. Sorry!
Gamespot
Gamespot
Fortnite Chrome Splash Explained And Where To Find It
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 has brought a ton of changes to the battle royale, and one of the biggest of them is the new throwable item called Chrome Splash. You're gonna get to know these little guys really well over the next few months, but it'll be a minute before we work out all the good strategies for them. So, for now, let's take a look at the basics so you have some idea of what you're getting into with these Chrome Splashes before you start slinging them around. Trust me, you're gonna like this.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Prime Gaming Loot Drop Features Spooky Octane Skin
September's Apex Legends Prime Gaming loot just dropped, giving subscribers to the service access to an exclusive trio of cosmetics, including a seemingly Halloween-themed skin for Octane. To obtain this month's cosmetics, log in to Prime Gaming and make sure your Amazon account, Twitch account, and EA account are all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Amnesia: Later x Crowd V. Edition
Sign In to follow. Follow Amnesia: Later x Crowd V. Edition, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Magic Tower Three Kingdoms Rebellion Time and Space
Latest on Magic Tower Three Kingdoms Rebellion Time and Space. ,Sign In to follow. Follow Magic Tower Three Kingdoms Rebellion Time and Space, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Diablo 4 Gameplay Leaks Show Barbarian Combat And Open World
Around 40 minutes of leaked Diablo 4 footage has emerged. The footage is from a test-build of the highly anticipated action RPG. The leak consists of two videos, one is around five minutes and the other is a little over 38 minutes. As indicated by PC Gamer, a link to both videos was posted in the Gaming Leaks and Rumours subreddit by user iV1rus. The footage shows a barbarian character exploring a city, and then heading out beyond the city walls to fight enemies and explore. The videos were likely pulled from a private Discord stream, as heavily edited voices talk over the footage and the sound of Discord notifications can be heard.
Gamespot
Trash Horror Collection 2
Sign In to follow. Follow Trash Horror Collection 2, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Every Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass Skin Ranked
A new season of Fortnite means a new slate of battle pass skins for us to drool over. And the Chapter 3, Season 4 slate of skins might be the best we've had this chapter, which began late last year. We've also got some big names, both within the world...
Gamespot
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How To Get Free Cosmetics By Playing With Friends
Fortnite is constantly gaining fresh players that are eager to see what the popular battle royale has to offer, and many of those players disappear and reappear as new seasons pop up. With Chapter 3 Season 4 now underway, you're sure to see an influx of friends--both new and returning--that you can team up with. Thanks to Reboot Rally, which is available between now and October 3, you can earn rewards for playing with them--provided they meet a few requirements. Here's what you need to know.
Comments / 0