suncoastnews.com
Hernando Briefs
BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services has been relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. This location change is scheduled...
suncoastnews.com
Commission approves wide-ranging capital program
BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
tampabeacon.com
The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges
Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
suncoastnews.com
Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22
BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary
It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
suncoastnews.com
Commission cuts projects to lower budget, millage rate
BROOKSVILLE — James Hall bought a house in the area in 2021, and sometimes goes back north, where he has another home. Like many newcomers to Florida who have bought homes, he found the property value of the new place reset to its actual value, without Save Our Homes protection and homestead exemptions that would limit his property taxes and tax increases.
hernandosun.com
The murder trial of park ranger Mitzi Babb is finally over.
On June 19, 2018, Mitzi Babb was murdered. She was the resident park ranger for Croom Motorcycle Area just off I-75 in Hernando County. Her body was found in the Crooked River 9 miles north of the Florida State line alongside Interstate 95 in Camden County Georgia. Two days later Jeffery Michael Morrison turned himself in to the Agriculture inspection station at the Florida State line on Interstate 75. He had committed two other felonies during this time in central Georgia. Morrison was charged with Capital Murder, illegal transporting of a body, and illegal disposing of a body.
Construction worker killed at Port Tampa Bay after concrete slab falls onto him
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker died from his injuries after an estimated 3,000-pound concrete slab landed on top of him Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It's...
Highway closed after gasoline spill in Hillsborough County
Part of a highway in Hillsborough County is closed until further notice after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and caused a large spill.
Flooding concerns continue for mobile home residents
Rainy nights are dreadful for some residents at a St. Petersburg mobile home park. Flooding there is a concern we’ve followed for nearly two years now as residents tell us not much has changed.
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
SunTrax Test Track progresses near the finish line
The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpon Springs settles on status quo for property tax rate
TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s 5.37 property tax rate is slated to stay the same, but residents will still likely see a slight increase in their tax bill this year because of an increase in citywide property values. By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the...
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit
Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
'No swim' advisory issued for Fort Island Beach
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning Citrus County beachgoers to stay out of the water at Fort Island Beach. The Florida Department of Health issued a 'no swim' advisory for the beach as water samples are being analyzed for the bacteria enterococci. Enterococci live in the intestinal...
Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute
Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
suncoastnews.com
No place to call home
It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
fox13news.com
St. Pete moves one step closer toward banning smoking, vaping at parks and beaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The city of St. Petersburg is moving closer to banning smoking and vaping at all city parks and public beaches. The city council took up the issue for a second time on Thursday. The organization Keep Pinellas Beautiful is in support of the ban. "Darn it....
