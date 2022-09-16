ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeki Wachee, FL

suncoastnews.com

Hernando Briefs

BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) Bus that offers limited driver license services has been relocated from the Judicial Center’s Record Storage parking lot to the Tax Collector’s U.S. 98 North branch office at 11319 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville. This location change is scheduled...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission approves wide-ranging capital program

BROOKSVILLE – The days of kicking the can down the road are over, county commissioners said on Sept. 13 as they voted 5-0 to approve a five-year capital improvement plan that will bring some major changes to Hernando County. Budget Director Toni Brady showed a plan that has almost...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Mangrove snapper biting around bridges

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says redfish are coming together in larger schools and are moving up the bay. A good place to work now is the flat off 4th Street above the Gandy Bridge on the Pinellas side, north to above the Howard Frankland Bridge off the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Live sardines, pinfish or cut bait work well. The mangrove snapper bite remains strong, with fish to 15 inches or more common around the pilings of the bay bridges, docks and artificial reefs. Snook are clinging to the mangroves, often pushing into them out of reach when the water is high. Tripletail are around in good numbers. Check markers and buoys, as they tend to congregate around these structures. Small, live sardines or shrimp are good baits. Look for schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper, open water sections of the bay from Picnic Island all the way out to the Skyway Bridge.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Road repair work on Beachwood Court to begin Sept. 22

BROOKSVILLE -- Contractors working for Hernando County will begin repairing the road for Beachwood Court on Sept. 22. This work is expected to take three days to complete weather permitting. Phase 1 on Sept. 22 will involve milling up and removing the existing asphalt, sweeping and preparing the road surface....
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Just a short drive from Orlando, Tampa now has a magic mushroom dispensary

It appears Floridians now have a legal avenue to actually enjoy a Phish show. Ybor City's Chillum Hemp Dispensary, which has operated out of 1714 E. Seventh St. since 2018, is now known as "Chillum Mushroom and Hemp Dispensary," since it now carries mushroom products. "The store now stocks different grow kits, spores and mycology cultures, functional mushrooms and yes … Magic Mushrooms!" says owner Carlos Hermida in a press release. "The catch is these magic mushrooms are legal by federal law, 'cause these mushrooms don’t contain psilocybin but chemicals that are legal and surprisingly similar … Yes, they make you trip!" Chillum says they legally can't sell any mushrooms that contain psilocybin, one of the most common ingredients in popular "magic mushrooms," but they can legally sell grow kits and mycelium cultures. "Psilocybin is still illegal, but the study of mycology is very legal as long as there is no psilocybin present," says Hermida. "That is why we sell mycelium for psilocybin mushrooms.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Commission cuts projects to lower budget, millage rate

BROOKSVILLE — James Hall bought a house in the area in 2021, and sometimes goes back north, where he has another home. Like many newcomers to Florida who have bought homes, he found the property value of the new place reset to its actual value, without Save Our Homes protection and homestead exemptions that would limit his property taxes and tax increases.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

The murder trial of park ranger Mitzi Babb is finally over.

On June 19, 2018, Mitzi Babb was murdered. She was the resident park ranger for Croom Motorcycle Area just off I-75 in Hernando County. Her body was found in the Crooked River 9 miles north of the Florida State line alongside Interstate 95 in Camden County Georgia. Two days later Jeffery Michael Morrison turned himself in to the Agriculture inspection station at the Florida State line on Interstate 75. He had committed two other felonies during this time in central Georgia. Morrison was charged with Capital Murder, illegal transporting of a body, and illegal disposing of a body.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

SunTrax Test Track progresses near the finish line

The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
LAKELAND, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tarpon Springs settles on status quo for property tax rate

TARPON SPRINGS — The city’s 5.37 property tax rate is slated to stay the same, but residents will still likely see a slight increase in their tax bill this year because of an increase in citywide property values. By a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Jacob Karr dissenting, the...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

Rainbow Springs State Park: Everything You Need To Know To Plan Your Visit

Are you visiting Florida on your vacation and some of the region’s impressive state parks?. If so, you should surely visit Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon, Florida. The state park here has incredible scenery, including shining blue waters, beautiful gardens, hills and valleys, and exquisite waterfalls. The area...
DUNNELLON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisory issued for Fort Island Beach

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials are warning Citrus County beachgoers to stay out of the water at Fort Island Beach. The Florida Department of Health issued a 'no swim' advisory for the beach as water samples are being analyzed for the bacteria enterococci. Enterococci live in the intestinal...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Expert Says Nolte’s Cash Contribution Violated State Statute

Polk School Board member-elect Rick Nolte’s $5,200 cash donation to his own campaign violates Florida law, according to a legal scholar with expertise in Florida election laws; Nolte declined to answer questions about the contribution on Thursday. “Nolte has a problem,” said Robert Jarvis, a professor at the Shepard...
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

No place to call home

It’s quite a hike through the woods to the place where Stephanie Haller and her husband, Larry, have been camping. They are homeless, but trying to get their lives back together. It’s just hard when you live outdoors in the searing heat. The path is treacherous in places,...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

