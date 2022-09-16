Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of closures. Will the last remaining Staten Island store survive the cuts?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People who live in New York develop distinctive habits.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott Inhumane and Anti-AmericanTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Mother Murdered, Her Newborn Is The Suspected Victim Of Child Trafficking RingJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Related
They sang ‘Figaro’ with Sir Isaac Fig Newton. A thousand show up on the North Shore for a summer weekend fig fling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a fig love affair to remember. On a stunning fall afternoon on the grounds of the National Lighthouse Museum, over a thousand fans of the ficus gathered in St. George to talk about figs and the region’s growing culture. Some revelers headed for the 12th annual destination by ferry from around the Big Apple, others from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in August?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 1,954 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of August, according to NYPD traffic data.
Best fall foliage in New York: This location is a prime leaf peeping spot, says report
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Krispy Kreme officially opens on Staten Island Tuesday. Here’s what to expect.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready doughnut lovers. Staten Island’s eagerly anticipated Krispy Kreme outpost is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, finally making those original hot glazed confections available to borough residents. If you’re planning to check out the hype or want to get your hands on a dozen or two of those coveted goodies, here’s what you can expect:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
What are the side effects of the newest coronavirus booster shot?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters that target two Omicron sub-variants, which have surged in the United States in 2022, are now available -- and some may be wondering about the potential side effects that come with the latest shot. Here’s what you need to know about this latest...
‘Jeopardy!’ clue goes full New Yawk for question about Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When we think of Staten Island and words like “jeopardy,” the first thing that comes to mind is missing the ferry; sitting in traffic for a gazillion years, or bottoming-out on that giant pothole cluster in the right lane of Arthur Kill Road, toward Richmond Avenue.
NYPD: Early-morning raid on Staten Island nets 7 pounds of weed, kitchen stocked with pills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police raid on a home in South Beach earlier this month netted more than $16,000 in cash, a large amount of marijuana in the living room and several types of narcotics stored in the kitchen, authorities allege. Dominick Mazzone, 28, and Trisha Pawlowski, 20,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 taco spots as chosen by our readers
STATEN ISLAND, NY. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite place to grab some tacos. Whether at an elaborate restaurant, a bar or a hole in the wall, we wanted to know where you go for a serious taco fix.
wrfalp.com
WNYers Asked to Be on Lookout for Spotted Lanternfly After It Was Found in Buffalo
Is asking residents to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after it was found in the Buffalo area last week. Spotted Lanternfly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops.
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Richmond author’s main characters are Staten Island-based with stories rooted from the ‘once forgotten borough’ | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thinking back, Art Cappabianca recounts he’s devoted 26 years of his life to the New York Police Department and another 20 years to the United States Navy.
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
NYC towing company hit with class action lawsuit alleging racketeering, overcharging customers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the second time in three years, a lawsuit has been filed against Queens-based Runway Towing Corporation alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and that the company ran an illegal “racketeering enterprise.”. The class-action suit -- which also names NYPD Commissioner Keechant...
Staten Island Trial Lawyers mark 58th anniversary where a judge and a chief court attorney were honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate the 58th anniversary of the Staten Island Trial Lawyers’ Association, New York State Supreme Court Justice Wayne M. Ozzi and Jerry Judin, retired chief supervising court attorney in the Richmond County Surrogate’s office, were honored. The evening that kicked off with...
National Grid Day of Service event drives ‘positive impact’ on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- National Grid volunteers, in partnership with the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, devoted Friday morning to beautifying the borough’s Bay Street Corridor in celebration of the first anniversary of the company’s Project C Day of Service. “Project C is about being present, engaged and...
Here are the 25 highest-paying education jobs in NYC, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Teachers and professors work hard in the classroom to shape future leaders, and it’s fair to say that education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. Data journalism website Stacker explained that teachers’ pay is a contentious topic, with the average teacher salary about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. But many of these jobs are also rewarding.
talkofthesound.com
Contamination Investigation of Former United Hospital Site to Begin
ALBANY, NY (September 18, 2022) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will has announced a Detailed Investigation of contamination to begin at the brownfield site on Boston Post Road in Port Chester, NY. A detailed environmental study will soon begin at the Former United Hospital site...
Shrewd strategy or massive mistake? S.I. defendant will represent self at trial in alleged court-officer attacks.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The millennia-old Aesop’s Fables contain this prescient warning: Be careful what you wish for. Repeat felon Darren Thomas, 54, will put that timeless maxim to the test on Tuesday.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0