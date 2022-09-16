Read full article on original website
Veteran Steyn starts at flyhalf for Springboks vs. Argentina
DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was forced to select 35-year-old veteran Frans Steyn at flyhalf on Tuesday for the decisive final game of the Rugby Championship against Argentina. The Springboks were already missing their top two No. 10s, Handré Pollard and Elton Jantjies, before stand-in Damian Willemse...
BBC
Adam Yates signs for UAE-Team Emirates after Ineos Grenadiers departure
Britain's Adam Yates has signed for UAE-Team Emirates for 2023, ending his two-year spell with Ineos Grenadiers. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the team who have two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar on their roster. Yates has won several races during his career, including the 2020...
