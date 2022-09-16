ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside

Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
kpq.com

Fiestas Mexicanas Returns in 2022

Fiestas Mexicanas returned this weekend after a three-year hiatus, celebrating Latin American Independence during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiestas Mexicanas is an event centered on celebrating Mexican history and culture, featuring traditional Mexican dance and music. Organizers of this event include Martha and Wilber Zaldivar, Reyes Avilez, Gaby Fernandez, Maria...
KUOW

Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells

Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972

When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
nbcrightnow.com

Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of a 21 year old female Friday night, September, 15. According to a Yakima Police Department press release, the drive-by shooting happened on S. 1st St and E. Yakima Avenue. Two cars were stopped at a red light when there was an exchange of gunfire.
News Talk KIT

Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima

Yakima Police are searching for suspects who fatally shot a 21-year-old woman in a gang related shooting Friday night in the area of South 1st Street and East Yakima Avenue. The shooting happened at the intersection of 1st and Yakima Avenue. Detectives say the shooting was reported at about 9:18...
nbcrightnow.com

Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave

YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic

Gary Broetje

Gary M. Broetje passed away September 5, 2022. Gary was born March 17, 1950, in Yakima, Washington, to Elden and Leona Broetje. Gary was a member of Yakima Evangelical Church while growing up, attended Summitview Elementary and graduated from West Valley High School. Gary was diagnosed with onset of early...
Yakima Herald Republic

Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park

Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
