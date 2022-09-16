Read full article on original website
Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Restaurant Is FINALLY Coming to Yakima
Have you heard the latest hot GOSS, that Yakima is FINALLY getting a Chuck E. Cheese Pizza restaurant? We are so excited for them to open up their restaurant/nightclub/casino* for kids! Yes, Chuck E. Cheese is on it's way to the Yakima Valley and I, for one say it's about dang time!
Yakima Herald Republic
Come get some: Must-stop taco trucks in Sunnyside
Humans have invented many wonderful and beautiful things since homo sapiens began rattling around East Africa more than 100,000 years ago. The wheel, controlled burning, flexible ice trays, the piano. But no list of innovations is complete without the taco. Grilled meat? Warm tortillas? Salsa y limon? They’re as brilliant...
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in eastern Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
kpq.com
Fiestas Mexicanas Returns in 2022
Fiestas Mexicanas returned this weekend after a three-year hiatus, celebrating Latin American Independence during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Fiestas Mexicanas is an event centered on celebrating Mexican history and culture, featuring traditional Mexican dance and music. Organizers of this event include Martha and Wilber Zaldivar, Reyes Avilez, Gaby Fernandez, Maria...
Pump gas, give back to Tri-Cities children this fall without paying extra
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Starting now through October 31st, any time you fill up your car with gas at a specific pump at Shell Stations, a portion will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. It’s an idea that started right here in the Tri-Cities...
KUOW
Military providing water to Yakima Valley homes after tests show it contaminated area's wells
Military training exercises contaminated the drinking water of nearly 100 homes in the Yakima Valley. New test results show that the drinking water wells near the Army’s Yakima Training Center are contaminated with chemicals that increase the risks of certain kinds of cancer and other health conditions. The military is now providing bottled water for drinking and cooking to those residences.
Family members, volunteers hold vigil for missing 4-year-old in Yakima
A group of community members, mostly family members of missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, gathered for a vigil Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. The family is leading search efforts for Lucian, who was last seen a week ago, Sept. 10. Lucian, who has autism, was last seen wearing...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Yakima Town Hall Series launches in 1972
When journalist and author Maria Shriver takes the stage at The Capitol Theatre on Wednesday, it will mark a major milestone for the Yakima Town Hall Series. Shriver’s talk kicks off the 50th season of the program, which has brought speakers from the worlds of politics, theater, academia, sports and popular culture — including one of Richard Nixon’s Watergate henchmen — to the Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Drive-by shooting, collision leave three dead in Yakima
Three Die After Shooting and Crash in Yakima
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah residents, visitors celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Teapot Dome Service Station
Beth Husted grew up seeing the Teapot Dome Service Station from the highway near Zillah. She remembers the thrill of visiting the kettle-shaped gas station with friends to buy candy. “We didn’t know it was famous and a place for visitors,” Husted said Saturday after the 100-year anniversary celebration for...
nbcrightnow.com
Motorcycle vs car crash on Oregon Ave and W Lincoln Ave
YAKIMA, Wash.- A car crash on W Lincoln Ave is closed in both directions and Oregon Ave eastbound is closed at Clark Ave for a motorcycle vs car crash. Y-P-D tells us the driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old male, was transported to Harbor View Medical Center with minor injuries.
Divers search Yakima waterways, but no sign of missing 4-year-old
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: 17 year old missing since Saturday found
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 9/19/22. According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe. 17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack. Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m....
Yakima Herald Republic
Gary Broetje
Gary M. Broetje passed away September 5, 2022. Gary was born March 17, 1950, in Yakima, Washington, to Elden and Leona Broetje. Gary was a member of Yakima Evangelical Church while growing up, attended Summitview Elementary and graduated from West Valley High School. Gary was diagnosed with onset of early...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search continues for 4-year-old boy missing a week from Yakima park
Family and community volunteers continue to search for 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was last seen a week ago at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Lucian’s family is asking for more volunteers to help as law enforcement search and rescue teams have scaled back their efforts. Lucian, who has autism,...
