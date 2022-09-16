ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville and Morris Hills tied - Girls soccer recap

They played 100 minutes of soccer, and yet no one found a goal. That was the story in Rockaway on Monday afternoon, as Montville and Morris Hills played to a scoreless draw. Hanna DeAngelis made three saves for Montville, which is now 2-1-1 on the season. Shaina Sackett made six...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Ridge blanks Hillsborough - Boys soccer recap

Alaap Gami made eight saves for Ridge to lead it to a 3-0 victory over Hillsborough in Basking Ridge. James McKeon and Matias Hornos finished with one goal and one assist each to lead the offensive attack for Ridge (4-1). Yagiz Bayserke added the third goal for Ridge while Chad...
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Triton - Boys soccer recap

Colin Marsh, Ameen Chaouch, and Landon Eaton each scored a goal as Williamstown defeated Triton 3-0 in Runnemede. Williamstown (1-3-1) scored all of its goals in the first half while Brandon Vu had two assists. Shane Graham finished with five saves while Ashton Briggs had five for Triton (0-4). The...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
NJ.com

Central Regional over Pinelands- Boys soccer recap

Blake Crutchley had a goal and an assist to lead Central Regional to a 2-0 win over Pinelands in Bayville. Ryan Dicillo also scored a goal for Central Regional (2-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Pinelands fell to 0-5 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
BAYVILLE, NY
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Christopher Marroquin scored the only goal in the contest as Bergen Charter picked up a shutout victory over Wallington in Hackensack. Marroquin cashed in one of Bergen Charter’s (3-2) 10 shots on goal. Wallington (2-2) was aggressive early on but the defense for Bergen Charter was steady. Jeremy Vasquez...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford defeats Woodbury - Girls soccer recap

Despite 32 saves from Ryann Storms, Deptford rolled past Woodbury 4-0 in Woodbury. Deptford (5-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime before racking on two more scores in the second half. Charlie Marsteller led the way with two goals. Sophia Henry and Kennedy Davis also had a goal...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Becton over McNair - Girls soccer recap

Alexandra Bazela scored what proved to be the game-winner in Becton’s 2-1 victory over McNair in Jersey City. Kaitlyn Reiner got the scoring started early for Becton (4-0) as it carried a 1-0 lead into halftime. Mae Levitz got McNair (1-2) on the scoreboard in the second half but...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence over Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap

Rebecca Maccaroni scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter to lead Lawrence to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Lawrence (3-1) trailed, 1-0 at halftime, before Bella Sanella tied it up in the third quarter. Sanella finished with a goal and an assist, while Abby Duncan made five saves in the win.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Louis Darmon-Sanger led Dwight-Englewood past Palisades Park 3-0 in Englewood behind two goals. Joacquin Bitar also had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood (2-3) scored all of its goals in the first half. Palisades Park fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap

Rutherford used a strong second half to create separation in a 3-1 victory over North Arlington in Rutherford. Leo Santana finished with one goal and one assist for Rutherford (4-0) as it led 1-0 at halftime. Dylan Tenn and Marco Bozza-Caballero added goals for Rutherford. Alex Sasso finished with four...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River East ties Lacey - Girls soccer recap

Grace Crowley scored for Toms River East and Mackenzie Bortherson scored for Lacey as they played to a 1-1 tie in Lanoka Harbor. Addison Husenica made five saves for Toms River East and Natalie McGovern had an assist for Lacey. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Martin Alpar finished with one goal and one assist in New Milford’s 2-0 victory over Leonia in New Milford. Armon Kiani scored the other goal for New Milford (4-1) while Alex Iramia earned an assist. Maximo Calle made it difficult for Leonia (0-3-1) to get anything going, making seven...
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 West Essex over Summit - Field hockey recap

Adelaide Minnella starred for West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 8-0 win over Summit in North Caldwell. Alexa Sedicino dished out three assists in the victory while Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino had one goal and two assists each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Middletown North snaps 3-game skid with win over Matawan

Sophomore Emma Sigrist opened up the scoring for Middletown North as they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Matawan in Middletown. Freshman Payton Smith scored in the third period to close out the result for Middletown North (3-3). Senior Lilleah Trinidad D’Amico finished with five saves in goal while sophomore Adrianna Lisotto had two while sharing goalkeeping duties.
MATAWAN, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center over Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap

Pedro Ribeiro finished with two assists to pace the offense for Life Center during a 3-1 victory over Princeton Day at the Westampton Sports Complex in Westampton. Life Center (6-1) came out aggressive in the first half, totaling 10 shots on goal over the first 40 minutes. John Mazzarisi made 16 stops in net for Princeton Day (2-2-1).
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

