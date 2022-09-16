Read full article on original website
IGN
How to Watch Star Wars: Andor – Release Date, Cast, and More
The next live-action Star Wars series is upon us, as Star Wars: Andor debuts its first three episodes this week on Disney Plus. This latest series serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. Star Wars: Andor will...
Why Black characters in 'Rings of Power' and 'Little Mermaid' make fantasy better
Producers of fantasy shows should use diversity to deepen storylines.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Earth vs. the Flying Saucers Free Online
Cast: Hugh Marlowe Joan Taylor Donald Curtis Morris Ankrum Thomas Browne Henry. Test space rockets exploding at liftoff and increased reporting of UFO sightings culminate in a direct attempt by alien survivors of a dead, extra-galactic civilization to invade Earth from impervious flying saucers, using ray-weapons of mass destruction. Is...
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
CNET
'I Came By' on Netflix: That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered
What starts off as an on-the-nose social commentary about class and privilege quickly turns into a disturbing horror flick. Netflix's I Came By stars some accomplished British actors and initially doles out several gripping twists. But does it bring home a satisfying ending?. Probably not, given the confusion over the...
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
Orlando Bloom Joins Gran Turismo Movie, Production Begins This Week
Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom has joined the Gran Turismo movie, along with Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 45-year-old actor has joined Gran Turismo – the upcoming video game adaptation by director Neill Blomkamp. Bloom will reportedly play a “hungry” marketing executive who is selling the sport of motor racing… “and just may believe in its art, too.”
In Front of Your Face review – quiet cine-literate magic from Korean auteur
Hong Sang-soo’s effortlessly lo-fi approach brings out the gentle humanity in his story of an actor returning to her family
wegotthiscovered.com
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
SFGate
From ‘Alba’ Director, San Sebastian Title ‘La Piel Pulpo’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Ecuador’s Ana Cristina Barragán, an alum of San Sebastian’s post-graduate film school Elias Querejeta Zine Eskola (EQZE), has come full circle with her second feature “La Piel Pulpo” (“Octopus Skin”) as it competes at the San Sebastian Festival’s Horizontes Latinos, a year after it participated in the festival’s Work in Progress strand (WIP Latam).
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Yo-kai Watch The Movie: The Great King Enma and the Five Tales, Meow! Free Online
Yo-kai Watch The Movie: The Great King Enma and the Five Tales, Meow!. Cast: Haruka Tomatsu Tomokazu Seki Etsuko Kozakura Aoi Yuki Kotori Shigemoto. Nate, Whisper, Jibanyan, Hailey, USApyon, and all of their Yo-kai friends embark on five unique adventures that all end up tied together in the end. Is...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Marriage of Balzaminov Free Online
Cast: Georgiy Vitsin Lyudmila Shagalova Lidiya Smirnova Ekaterina Savinova Zhanna Prokhorenko. Based on the trilogy of Aleksandr Ostrovsky. Moscow, XIX century. A small official Misha Balzaminov lives in a small house. He, like his mother, sees his happiness in marrying a rich bride. Misha images in dreams and fantasies that he is a general or even a king — rich and domineering. And in reality, poor Balzaminov is haunted by setbacks...
IGN
Another Shining Sequel Was 'So Close', But Warner Bros. Declined It
Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan has revealed there was almost another Shining sequel after Doctor Sleep. Appearing on Twitter, the 44-year-old filmmaker revealed that The Shining almost got another sequel, but Warner Bros. turned it down because Doctor Sleep didn't meet box office expectations. “We were SO CLOSE,” he said....
spoilertv.com
Tales of the Walking Dead - La Doña - Review
Tales of the Walking Dead comes to an end with "La Doña" written by Lindsey Villarreal (Resident Evil, The Purge) and directed by Deborah Kampmeier, whose other credits include Star Trek: Discovery, FBI: International, and Clarice. There’s no news on a second season renewal, and I have to say that while I give them credit for doing something different, I’m in no hurry for another season of this. This would have been better as a simple horror anthology – there was absolutely no reason to tie it to The Walking Dead.
IGN
V/H/S/99 Review
This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where V/H/S/99 made its world premiere. It will premiere on Shudder on Oct. 20, 2022. The de-evolution of the V/H/S franchise thrives throughout V/H/S/99 in that it's becoming more punk-rock by the entry. As the digital cleanliness of past collections trades for snowy ‘90s tracking fuzz, filmmakers unify visions by using copious practical effects that make for a creature-heavy edition of this seminal found-footage franchise. Expect your usual anthology mixed bag, but late ‘90s nostalgia goes far to bind chapters as everything from American Pie perviness to Nickelodeon game shows gets slathered in gushing mutilation. Monsters, mayhem, and attraction-based engagement make V/H/S/99 one of the steadier V/H/S titles to date, as long as you're into a headbanging rollercoaster that favors gratuitous midnighter entertainment over more self-serious horror thrills.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: A Storm-invoking Jungle Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi Mari Mashiba. The Noharas go on an Action Mask-themed cruise, where all the grown-ups get kidnapped by a gang of monkeys. It's up to the kids to rescue them!. Is Crayon Shin-chan: A Storm-invoking Jungle on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Crayon Shin-chan: A...
NME
Listen to new Ryuichi Sakamoto songs from Netflix anime series ‘Exception’
Ryuichi Sakamoto has shared two new songs that were made for the Netflix anime series Exception – listen below. The two songs – ‘Opening for ‘Exception’’ and ‘Oxygen’ – soundtrack the new space horror anime series, which is based on a new story by Hirotaka Adachi.
Tolkien Wrote Very Little About LOTR’s Elendil. Now, Rings Of Power Actor Talks ’Responsibility’ Of Bringing Him To The Screen
Lord of the Rings fans know that Elendil's sword becomes a major part of the franchise's mythology.
Vox
How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade
In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
