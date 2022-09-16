This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where V/H/S/99 made its world premiere. It will premiere on Shudder on Oct. 20, 2022. The de-evolution of the V/H/S franchise thrives throughout V/H/S/99 in that it's becoming more punk-rock by the entry. As the digital cleanliness of past collections trades for snowy ‘90s tracking fuzz, filmmakers unify visions by using copious practical effects that make for a creature-heavy edition of this seminal found-footage franchise. Expect your usual anthology mixed bag, but late ‘90s nostalgia goes far to bind chapters as everything from American Pie perviness to Nickelodeon game shows gets slathered in gushing mutilation. Monsters, mayhem, and attraction-based engagement make V/H/S/99 one of the steadier V/H/S titles to date, as long as you're into a headbanging rollercoaster that favors gratuitous midnighter entertainment over more self-serious horror thrills.

MOVIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO