IGN

Warpaws - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Warpaws, an upcoming real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Warpaws is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Minutes of Wuthering Waves Gameplay - TGS 2022

During TGS we got a look at some Wuthering Waves gameplay looking at combat in the game. In this Wuthering Waves combat gameplay two characters face off and the protagonist works his way through three waves of this character's form. This Wuthering Waves trailer has seen a few in the community looking at Wuthering Waves vs. Genshin Impact and making comparison. What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Lost Archive

This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T A#Video Game
IGN

Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer

Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Missing Kids Quest Guide

In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the “Missing Kids” side quest and why you might be unable to progress the quest. Talk to headmistress Dolca in Briçal de Mar to receive the quest. She will ask you to find Roger and Yusuf which are two missing Students from the Accademia. The difficulty with this quest is that they are not reachable when you visit Briçal de Mar for the first time in your journey. They are located in the southwestern part of the town on a remote shore surrounded by water. See the following picture for the exact location.
KIDS
IGN

Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock

Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey

Part two of the Return to Monkey Island walkthrough sees Guybrush Threepwood leave the Island of Melee and venture off into the sea. On this page, we'll take you step-by-step through Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey. We've tried to avoid major spoilers where we can in this guide, but have included all the information needed to complete the compulsory objectives and puzzles to progress the story.
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

The Last Of Us:Left Behind Walkthrough

Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind. This expansion takes place both before and during The Last of Us' main campaign, so if you haven't played the base game, it's better to first head over there so you understand more about the game's world and characters. You can check out our walkthrough for the main story for details on each of its 12 chapters.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite's latest seasonal update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived and it has been dubbed as 'Paradise'. In the new season, Chrome is running rampant and is slowly taking over Fortnite island and it is upto the players to save the day. Players will have to embrace Chrome and use it to their advantage to take down the approaching enemy. Along with Chrome, there are new weapons, POIs and other features that players should check out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War

Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
TV SERIES
IGN

Starfall Street

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to put a stop to this Generation's nefarious team, Team Star in the Starfall Street story.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Wandering Village - Review

Zürich-based developers Stray Fawn Studio’s new city-building simulation game comes with a twist – you build a village on the back of a giant, wandering creature called Onbu. The objective is to build a settlement and “form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus” as the game describes it – as the world around is littered with poisonous lands. This makes The Wandering Village a unique and challenging game – not only do you have to manage your village, its inhabitants, resources, food production and the like – but you also must pay close attention to the creature and take care of it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
VIDEO GAMES

