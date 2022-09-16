Read full article on original website
IGN
Return to Monkey Island - Launch Trailer
Return to Monkey Island is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer and join Guybrush Threepwood on his latest adventure.
IGN
Warpaws - Announcement Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Warpaws, an upcoming real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Warpaws is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
IGN
8 Minutes of Wuthering Waves Gameplay - TGS 2022
During TGS we got a look at some Wuthering Waves gameplay looking at combat in the game. In this Wuthering Waves combat gameplay two characters face off and the protagonist works his way through three waves of this character's form. This Wuthering Waves trailer has seen a few in the community looking at Wuthering Waves vs. Genshin Impact and making comparison. What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments.
IGN
The Lost Archive
This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
IGN
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
IGN
New Zelda Breath of the Wild Release Details, Golden Eye 007 Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Nintendo finally announcing a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to Daredevil: Born Again details, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
IGN
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
IGN
RGG Studio Boss Explains Why Yakuza Series Has been Retitled Like a Dragon in the West
Yakuza is a name that has become well-known in western territories like the U.S., but in Japan it has traditionally been titled Ryu Ga Gotoku, which roughly translates to “Like a Dragon.” Now, with the announcement of three new Like a Dragon games, it appears that the Yakuza name is being retired for good.
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content for September 15, 2022 Trailer
See what's new with For Honor's content update for the week of September 15, including the Serene Homestead battle outfit. The Power of the Dagger execution and the Mythic Outfit Demon Friend Brigade are available until October 6, 2022.
IGN
Missing Kids Quest Guide
In this article we will tell you everything you need to know about the “Missing Kids” side quest and why you might be unable to progress the quest. Talk to headmistress Dolca in Briçal de Mar to receive the quest. She will ask you to find Roger and Yusuf which are two missing Students from the Accademia. The difficulty with this quest is that they are not reachable when you visit Briçal de Mar for the first time in your journey. They are located in the southwestern part of the town on a remote shore surrounded by water. See the following picture for the exact location.
KIDS・
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
GTA 6: Alleged Leaks Showcase Female Protagonist, Return of Vice City Locations and Much More
It appears that several clips of what appears to be the much-anticipated game from Rockstar, GTA 6 have allegedly leaked online. These clips give us a peek at what to expect from the next title of the iconic video game franchise. The alleged leaks originated from a post on GTAForums...
IGN
Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey
Part two of the Return to Monkey Island walkthrough sees Guybrush Threepwood leave the Island of Melee and venture off into the sea. On this page, we'll take you step-by-step through Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey. We've tried to avoid major spoilers where we can in this guide, but have included all the information needed to complete the compulsory objectives and puzzles to progress the story.
IGN
The Last Of Us:Left Behind Walkthrough
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind. This expansion takes place both before and during The Last of Us' main campaign, so if you haven't played the base game, it's better to first head over there so you understand more about the game's world and characters. You can check out our walkthrough for the main story for details on each of its 12 chapters.
IGN
Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite's latest seasonal update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived and it has been dubbed as 'Paradise'. In the new season, Chrome is running rampant and is slowly taking over Fortnite island and it is upto the players to save the day. Players will have to embrace Chrome and use it to their advantage to take down the approaching enemy. Along with Chrome, there are new weapons, POIs and other features that players should check out.
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
IGN
Starfall Street
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to put a stop to this Generation's nefarious team, Team Star in the Starfall Street story.
IGN
The Wandering Village - Review
Zürich-based developers Stray Fawn Studio’s new city-building simulation game comes with a twist – you build a village on the back of a giant, wandering creature called Onbu. The objective is to build a settlement and “form a symbiotic relationship with the colossus” as the game describes it – as the world around is littered with poisonous lands. This makes The Wandering Village a unique and challenging game – not only do you have to manage your village, its inhabitants, resources, food production and the like – but you also must pay close attention to the creature and take care of it.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
