IGN
Return to Monkey Island - Launch Trailer
Return to Monkey Island is available now on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Watch the launch trailer and join Guybrush Threepwood on his latest adventure.
IGN
The Lost Archive
This DLC was released on February 28, 2012 for Xbox 360, PS3, and PC (Steam). In this DLC the player travels through the maze of the memory of Subject 16 in order to get free from Limbo.
IGN
Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Fortnite's latest seasonal update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived and it has been dubbed as 'Paradise'. In the new season, Chrome is running rampant and is slowly taking over Fortnite island and it is upto the players to save the day. Players will have to embrace Chrome and use it to their advantage to take down the approaching enemy. Along with Chrome, there are new weapons, POIs and other features that players should check out.
IGN
Batora: Lost Haven - Release Date Trailer
Batora: Lost Haven launches on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 20, 2022. The game is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer to see action-packed gameplay and more from this upcoming action RPG.
IGN
Resident Evil Village SHADOW OF ROSE DLC epizoda stiže uskoro!
Kao deo CAPCOM prezentacije na Tokyo Game Showu ove godine, IGN je dobio priliku da prikaže b-roll snimak iz 30-minutnog demoa predstojeće ekspanzije za Resident Evil Village - Shadows of Rose, koji prati Itanovu ćerku Rose u horor avanturi iz trećeg lica punoj netrpirodnih pojava, jezivih humanoida, ljubičaste vode i čega sve ne.
IGN
New Game Plus
New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
IGN
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
IGN
Site 4 Collectibles
Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland.
IGN
How to Unlock Tableturf Card Sleeves
Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IGN
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
IGN
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
All Rank Progression Rewards
As you rank up your player level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll unlock a number of unique rewards for each level you achieve. These progression rewards include everything from Killstreaks, Custom Loadouts, Weapons, Field Upgrades, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, and also cosmetic items such as Stickers, Emblems, and Weapon Skins.
IGN
8 Minutes of Wuthering Waves Gameplay - TGS 2022
During TGS we got a look at some Wuthering Waves gameplay looking at combat in the game. In this Wuthering Waves combat gameplay two characters face off and the protagonist works his way through three waves of this character's form. This Wuthering Waves trailer has seen a few in the community looking at Wuthering Waves vs. Genshin Impact and making comparison. What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments.
IGN
Tactics Ogre Reborn Producer Explains Why the Latest Remake Isn’t Using HD-2D Graphics
Tactics games have been enjoying a little bit of a renaissance of late. Square Enix alone has released several of them this year, including Triangle Strategy, Front Mission, and The DioField Chronicle. But the oldest and most important of them is Tactics Ogre – the strategy game that led directly to Final Fantasy Tactics along with a host of imitators.
IGN
Rebuild the Valley: Forest of Valor
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
How to Level Up Quickly in Multiplayer
Struggling to rank up in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta and unsure why? This guide will explain in detail all the best ways to earn experience and level up quickly in the multiplayer, whether by completing daily challenges or focusing on crucial game mode objectives. How to...
IGN
Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey
Part two of the Return to Monkey Island walkthrough sees Guybrush Threepwood leave the Island of Melee and venture off into the sea. On this page, we'll take you step-by-step through Part 2 - A Dangerous Journey. We've tried to avoid major spoilers where we can in this guide, but have included all the information needed to complete the compulsory objectives and puzzles to progress the story.
IGN
List of Character Side Stories and Hero Ascensions
Every character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes with a character class. Each class can level up to Rank 10 when you first unlock the character. When you make it to Chapter 5 of the game, Hero Ascensions and Side Stories become available to you. Hero Ascensions and Side Stories will allow you to Rank even higher with a character class. Keep reading more to learn more about Side Stories and Hero Ascensions.
