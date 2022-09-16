Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!

