Video Games

IGN

Warpaws - Announcement Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for Warpaws, an upcoming real-time strategy game where dogs and cats duke it out in a lighthearted alternate world using WWII-inspired armaments. Warpaws is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Q1 2023.
Batora: Lost Haven - Release Date Trailer

Batora: Lost Haven launches on Steam, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on October 20, 2022. The game is also coming soon to Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer to see action-packed gameplay and more from this upcoming action RPG.
7 Minutes of Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Gameplay 4K 60FPS

As part of Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show announcements, IGN sat down to play a 30-minute demo of the upcoming Shadows of Rose expansion for Resident Evil Village, which thrusts Ethan’s daughter Rose into a surreal world of creepy humanoids, purple ooze, and supernatural abilities. In this 7-minute gameplay video, you’ll hear our initial impressions on our time with Shadows of Rose and the survival horror action that seems set on channeling the energy to older Resident Evil games.
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer

Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
How to Watch Star Wars: Andor – Release Date, Cast, and More

The next live-action Star Wars series is upon us, as Star Wars: Andor debuts its first three episodes this week on Disney Plus. This latest series serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Cassian Andor. Star Wars: Andor will...
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock

Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
Site 4 Collectibles

Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains all the main collectibles in Site 4 - Landfill Dreamland.
Everything New in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite's latest seasonal update, Chapter 3 Season 4 has arrived and it has been dubbed as 'Paradise'. In the new season, Chrome is running rampant and is slowly taking over Fortnite island and it is upto the players to save the day. Players will have to embrace Chrome and use it to their advantage to take down the approaching enemy. Along with Chrome, there are new weapons, POIs and other features that players should check out.
Victory Road

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to navigate perhaps the most traditional path, entitled Victory Road, en route to challenge the eight Gyms across Paldea and making it to the top of the Pokemon League.
New Game Plus

New Game Plus was added to Horizon: Forbidden West in Update 1.14 on June 2nd 202. New Game + allowing players to replay the game with all of the skills, equipment and resources from a save that has completed the game's story. In addition, there are new items that can only be found in a New Game + playthrough.
Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best

Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
Elden Ring: The Board Game Is Coming to Kickstarter

Elden Ring is getting a board game adaptation, thanks to a collaboration between Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games. Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring, and board game developer Steamforged previously worked together on a Dark Souls board game, and Steamforged has also created adaptations of Horizon, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and more.
How to Unlock Tableturf Card Sleeves

Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!
