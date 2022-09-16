Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Here’s how iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display automatically turns off
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are finally out. People experiencing the Always-On display for the first time on an iPhone might have noticed that this feature is a bit too on. If you want to know when the Always-On display automatically turns off, now we have the answer.
iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it
While at its September event, Apple announced a new digital video stabilization feature coming to its iPhone 14 lineup called Action mode. The demo videos looked pretty smooth and fluid, but naturally, I was skeptical and wanted to put it through some real-world tests. What is Action mode? According to...
AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade
AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
How Apple could expand iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to Apple Pay, notifications, more
If there’s been one consensus on the iPhone 14 Pro’s new Dynamic Island, it’s that it doesn’t yet do much. The feature is clearly in its early days, and support throughout iOS 16 is a mixed bag. A new round of concepts from friend of the site Parker Ortolani imagines ways Apple could take Dynamic Island to the next level.
Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?
With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
Apple Stores embrace iPhone 14 Pro with new Dynamic Island window displays and more [Gallery]
The iPhone 14 lineup is now available for purchase at Apple Stores as the first pre-orders are also now arriving to buyers. Alongside this launch, Apple Stores around the world are embracing the iPhone 14 Pro design with new Dynamic Island window fixtures and other in-store design updates. The headlining...
ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging
MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
Apple Watch Series 8: Hands-on with the new Hermès Lucky Horse face
You knew it was coming. We couldn’t just sit by when the hottest watch face of all the land came exclusively to Apple’s Hermès line of watches. That’s why I braved the line, at a UPS customer center no less, to pick up my Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès and give you all a hands-on look at its Lucky Horse watch face.
Logitech website references unreleased iPad Pro models ahead of rumored Apple October event
We’re widely expecting Apple to release new versions of its iPad Pro as soon as next month. Ahead of Apple’s rumored October event, Logitech has updated the website for its Crayon stylus to reference these yet-unannounced new iPad Pro models. Usually, we’re hesitant to put too much weight behind accessory makers referencing unreleased Apple products, but this one is a bit different.
Apple @ Work: Sign in with Apple using Managed Apple IDs will streamline iPad app usage in the classroom
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
How to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and DFU
The iPhone 14 lineup has arrived and with that, it’s handy to know how to access its utility modes in case you run into any issues. Read on for how to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and perform a DFU as well as when to use these different options.
Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR: Here’s what to expect from new models
Apple’s two-year transition to its own silicon is finally over, except for one product: the Mac Pro. Another one that isn’t part of the Mac silicon transition but users are eager to know where it’s heading next is the Pro Display XDR. Both of these products were...
Report: All iPhone 15 models to have Dynamic Island, but not Always-On or ProMotion
One of the biggest visual differentiators between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro is the Dynamic Island. While the iPhone 14 models retain the classic notch cutout, the iPhone 14 Pro models have adopted a new interactive Dynamic Island replacement. Now, reliable analyst Ross Young says that he...
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
App Association sponsorship claimed to give Apple undue influence without membership
Apple gets caught up in all kinds of controversy, from antitrust issues to advertising, but one of the stranger ones concerns the company’s involvement with The App Association. A piece this morning claims that the company exerts significant influence over a body designed to represent developers, when their interests...
iPhone 14: What do the orange and green dots mean?
At the top of your iPhone 14 display, you might notice some small green and orange dots appear. Here’s what those dots mean. Apple’s MacBooks have a physical LED that sits next to the front camera module. When the camera is turned on, the LED is also turned on. This happens on a physical circuit and cannot be circumvented via software.
AAPL Beats The Market Again: Why Shares Jumped On Monday
Apple stock has been on a tear relative to the S&P 500 in the past 3 months. Here is why shares topped the benchmark again on September 19, and what investors could expect next.
iPhone 14 satellite connectivity enabled by Qualcomm modem and custom Apple-designed RF components
IPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max include a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite connectivity, so that users can get help even when out of cellular and Wi-Fi range. This feature launches in the United States and Canada first, starting in November. A Reuters report...
watchOS 9 complications have completely ruined the Simple watch face
Apple can never change anything without someone complaining, of course, but I think my complaint about “upgraded” watchOS 9 complications is fair. The Simple watch face used to offer a delightfully minimalist look, with only icons and minimal text, but has now turned into something way busier. Indeed,...
Protect your new iPhone 14 with the sleek textured dbrand Grip Case
So, you’ve just got your new iPhone 14 … but how are you going to protect it from scratches and drops? The dbrand Grip Case is the answer. It’s the best sleek-yet-protective iPhone 14 case, available to order now for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
