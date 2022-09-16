ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Here’s how iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display automatically turns off

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are finally out. People experiencing the Always-On display for the first time on an iPhone might have noticed that this feature is a bit too on. If you want to know when the Always-On display automatically turns off, now we have the answer.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Action mode: First impressions and how to use it

While at its September event, Apple announced a new digital video stabilization feature coming to its iPhone 14 lineup called Action mode. The demo videos looked pretty smooth and fluid, but naturally, I was skeptical and wanted to put it through some real-world tests. What is Action mode? According to...
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Here are five reasons to upgrade

AirPods Pro 2 are set to be officially released on September 23, the first update to AirPods Pro since their original release in 2019. There are a few different reasons you might want to upgrade from AirPods Pro to AirPods Pro 2, and here are five of the top changes…
9to5Mac

Poll: What’s the best iPhone 14 Pro feature?

With the iPhone 14 Pro just out for customers across the world, several people are already taking advantage of this new device. The iPhone 14 series introduces notable upgrades with some features being available for the first time. With that in mind, what’s the best iPhone 14 Pro function in your opinion?
9to5Mac

ESR HaloLock dock keeps your iPhone cool with CryoBoost and includes built-in AirPods charging

MagSafe charging has quickly become one of my favorite features added to the iPhone in the past few years. I’ve used countless chargers, docks, and car mounts since MagSafe was added to the iPhone 12 lineup. One of my recent additions to my desk was the ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 charger with CryoBoost. It’s a great option for charging your iPhone via MagSafe while keeping it cool. It also includes a great AirPods charger as well.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Series 8: Hands-on with the new Hermès Lucky Horse face

You knew it was coming. We couldn’t just sit by when the hottest watch face of all the land came exclusively to Apple’s Hermès line of watches. That’s why I braved the line, at a UPS customer center no less, to pick up my Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès and give you all a hands-on look at its Lucky Horse watch face.
9to5Mac

Logitech website references unreleased iPad Pro models ahead of rumored Apple October event

We’re widely expecting Apple to release new versions of its iPad Pro as soon as next month. Ahead of Apple’s rumored October event, Logitech has updated the website for its Crayon stylus to reference these yet-unannounced new iPad Pro models. Usually, we’re hesitant to put too much weight behind accessory makers referencing unreleased Apple products, but this one is a bit different.
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: Sign in with Apple using Managed Apple IDs will streamline iPad app usage in the classroom

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

How to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and DFU

The iPhone 14 lineup has arrived and with that, it’s handy to know how to access its utility modes in case you run into any issues. Read on for how to force restart iPhone 14, use recovery mode, and perform a DFU as well as when to use these different options.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14: What do the orange and green dots mean?

At the top of your iPhone 14 display, you might notice some small green and orange dots appear. Here’s what those dots mean. Apple’s MacBooks have a physical LED that sits next to the front camera module. When the camera is turned on, the LED is also turned on. This happens on a physical circuit and cannot be circumvented via software.
9to5Mac

watchOS 9 complications have completely ruined the Simple watch face

Apple can never change anything without someone complaining, of course, but I think my complaint about “upgraded” watchOS 9 complications is fair. The Simple watch face used to offer a delightfully minimalist look, with only icons and minimal text, but has now turned into something way busier. Indeed,...
9to5Mac

Protect your new iPhone 14 with the sleek textured dbrand Grip Case

So, you’ve just got your new iPhone 14 … but how are you going to protect it from scratches and drops? The dbrand Grip Case is the answer. It’s the best sleek-yet-protective iPhone 14 case, available to order now for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
