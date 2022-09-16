Twitter pours in support for Bresee family

The Clemson community lost a valued member in Ella Bresee, the younger sister of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and the impact of the loss was on display on social media.

Battling brain cancer, Ella Bresee passed away on Thursday, her brother announced.

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee said on Instagram . “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

With devastating news, head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday that Bryan Bresee has remained with his family and is away from the team for now.

Here’s how Twitter supported the Bresee family during these difficult times.

