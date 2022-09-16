ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Twitter pours in support for Bresee family

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The Clemson community lost a valued member in Ella Bresee,  the younger sister of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and the impact of the loss was on display on social media.

Battling brain cancer, Ella Bresee passed away on Thursday, her brother announced.

“My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee said on Instagram . “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear.”

With devastating news, head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday that Bryan Bresee has remained with his family and is away from the team for now.

Here’s how Twitter supported the Bresee family during these difficult times.

https://twitter.com/ClemsonFB/status/1570427185097474048?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/BarstoolClemson/status/1570491431990726656?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/atxlete/status/1570385422538387458?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/BarstoolUofSC/status/1570414139641585664?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/willshipley2021/status/1570435118980005888?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/Jmac_2332/status/1570401908682067971?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/kellygramlich/status/1570394077904142336?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/QualkTalk/status/1570395894411038725?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/RyanLinthicum2/status/1570391947701002240?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/thekjhenry/status/1570395032548704256?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/BarstoolAlabama/status/1570399954195161089?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/beaux_collins/status/1570451529735483393?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/PaladinFootball/status/1570434832534245377?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/OrangeBowl/status/1570434666640842753?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

https://twitter.com/teamfl25/status/1570567970560307200?s=20&t=1xP-Q0yCJ7T7qyF7SXP1Qw

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dhruv Sheladia

A video of two cute boys teaches us about friendship.

Some people are lucky enough to have found their best friend in life at a young age. But for those like myself, who have yet to find that special someone, it can feel like we might never be as happy and lucky as the rest of the world. However, I was pleasantly surprised when my eyes fell on this heartwarming video in my Instagram feed.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

