The Independent

Major fire breaks out at skyscraper in China with ‘floors burning ferociously’

A major fire has broken out at a skyscraper in China with social media videos showing a giant plume of smoke emerging from it.The fire started at the central Chinese city of Changsha on Friday. The 200m-tall building reportedly houses an office of China Telecom, a state-owned telecom company.Casualties, if any, from the fire are not immediately known.“Thick smoke is spewing from the site, and several dozen floors are burning ferociously,” reported state-run broadcaster CCTV.This afternoon, the building of China Telecom building in Changsha长沙caught fire, no casualties reported yet, stay safe everyone! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QNnezk2Mxk— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) September...
TheDailyBeast

Dozens Dead After Packed ‘Quarantine Bus’ Crashes

A bus en route to a COVID quarantine center in Guizhou, China, overturned on Sunday, killing 27 people and generating anger on social media.The Chinese government has employed aggressive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has sparked frustration in many pockets of the country.According to initial media reports, 20 people were also injured in Sunday's crash.Reuters reported that news of the accident sparked a flurry of activity on the Chinese social media app WeChat. “When will all of this stop?” questioned one user, while another person metaphorically stated that “all of us are on this bus.”The outlet also noted that discussion about the crash soon became the most popular topic on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform similar to Twitter, though it later vanished from a trending list—perhaps at the intervention of government officials. The province has recently experienced an uptick in COVID cases, and the government is working to prevent a more serious surge. The 47 passengers on Sunday's bus were reportedly being transported from Guizhou's capital, Guiyang, to Lido county, some 125 miles away.This story is developing and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Weather Channel

Typhoon Muifa Brings Massive Waves To China Coastline (PHOTOS)

Muifa, now a tropical storm, brought large waves to China's eastern coast. The storm made landfall early Thursday. Muifa brought heavy rain and winds to Shanghai, but no major damage has been reported. M​assive waves pounded the eastern Chinese coastline as Typhoon Muifa, now weakened to a tropical storm, approached...
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Daily Mail

Chinese ambassador makes chilling threat about ‘stubborn’ country fighting for independence: ‘They are going to be punished’

China's ambassador to Australia has warned those fighting for Taiwan's independence will be 'punished'. Ambassador Xiao Qian told ABC's 7.30 program on Wednesday those trying to 'split' the island politically from mainland China, which he called 'secessionists', would face retribution. Mr Xiao appeared uncomfortable with using the term 're-educating' Taiwan's...
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
UPI News

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
