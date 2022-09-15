Read full article on original website
850businessmagazine.com
Toward a Healthier Community
In the last half century, few fields have undergone the type of technological revolution that has overtaken health care. The industry has seen the advent of antidepressants, antibiotics, MRI, ultrasound, surgical robots — all within the last 50 years. Increasingly, hospitals and private offices are challenged to keep pace and avoid being swamped by a rising tide of advances.
Tipping Point
Trying to assess Tallahassee’s chances of attracting high-tech businesses by reviewing metrics at the Tallahassee Leon County Office of Economic Vitality (OEV) website is not unlike reading tea leaves. The OEV’s database is dense with analytical and statistical measures that touch on every aspect of the city’s economic life....
Taking Tech to Market
Florida State University is a top patent producer in the United States, ranked 84th in the world by the 2020 Intellectual Property Owners Association. Faculty and staff submitted ı,375 funding proposals in 202ı, winning ı,029 awards totaling over $275 million. Award-winning research from FSU faculty members resulted in 5ı patents last year with 22ı being granted in the last five years.
Professional Profiles: Coldwell Banker Hartung
Chip Hartung, the owner of Coldwell Banker Hartung, is a people person. While his business specializes in residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, seeing to clients’ happiness by serving them as a genuinely interested partner is a big part of the job. Hartung began his career in real...
